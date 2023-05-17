https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/denmark-touts-pragmatic-idealism-as-new-foreign-policy-strategy-1110412704.html
Denmark Touts 'Pragmatic Idealism' as New Foreign Policy Strategy
Denmark Touts 'Pragmatic Idealism' as New Foreign Policy Strategy
The new strategy involves "less preaching and more listening" was described as an acknowledgement of the fact that the West is losing ground to China and Russia.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has presented the government’s new foreign and security policy strategy, which maps out the general principles on how Denmark will navigate in a more tumultuous and unpredictable world rife with increasing global competition.The strategy billed as "pragmatic idealism" replaces the previous "values-based" approach and is touted as the world's first to reflect the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.As Rasmussen himself put it, implying a more realistic worldview: "We must relate to the world the way it actually is, and not as we wish it were."In short, the new approach involves "less preaching and more listening" in Denmark's outreach to the rest of the world.Even though Denmark intends to keep promoting things like equality and battling corruption, it must not necessarily be prioritized during official visits.Earlier, Rasmussen himself framed the new strategy as an acknowledgement of the fact that the West is losing ground to China and Russia. The new political blueprint is centered on three overall foreign policy priorities.First, a greater focus on the security of Denmark and Europe in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Second, a need for bolstering global partnerships and alliances. And third, building a more robust and resilient society in terms of supply chains, energy, critical infrastructure and more.On a more concrete level, Denmark has pledged to continue to back the Kiev regime's military and Ukraine's European integration, beef up its own defense and security and contribute to NATO's goals for deterrence, support the EU's neighbors to the east and in the Western Balkans, boost its engagement in the world and build new alliances and equal partnerships globally, while expanding Danish positions of strength in the green economy, technology, health and elsewhere.Earlier this spring, Denmark announced plans to invest DKK 38Bln ($5.6Bln) to modernize its defense over the next 10 years in order to rectify the mismanagement and neglect incurred by "misguided political decisions" and meet NATO's spending targets. However, these plans may be jettisoned due to the Nordic nation's drastic shortage of personnel. According to recent reports, none of the Danish Army's regiments can muster up full strength at present. The Navy is in no better shape, as its Arctic patrols have to be put on hold so that understaffed crews can rest or sleep. Lastly, Denmark's spending spree, which involves both strengthening its own military and supporting Ukraine's, is already draining the state coffers dry, prompting the government to resort to unpopular measures, such as abolishing popular holidays.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has presented the government’s new foreign and security policy strategy, which maps out the general principles on how Denmark will navigate in a more tumultuous and unpredictable world rife with increasing global competition.
The strategy billed as "pragmatic idealism" replaces the previous "values-based" approach and is touted as the world's first to reflect the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
As Rasmussen himself put it, implying a more realistic worldview: "We must relate to the world the way it actually is, and not as we wish it were."
In short, the new approach involves "less preaching and more listening" in Denmark's outreach to the rest of the world.
"We must believe that our values are more correct and provide a better life than those you have elsewhere. However, we must not become missionaries. We are not venturing out to put the whole world in its place," Rasmussen added.
Even though Denmark intends to keep promoting things like equality and battling corruption, it must not necessarily be prioritized during official visits.
"We must also offer something else. Because if we go to Africa with only that in our bag, we will hear African leaders say 'Well, we need water, infrastructure and something that can provide jobs. And there are actually some Chinese standing there and offering it all, so couldn't you just spare us your sermon?,'" the Danish top diplomat said.
Earlier, Rasmussen himself framed the new strategy as an acknowledgement of the fact that the West is losing ground to China and Russia. The new political blueprint is centered on three overall foreign policy priorities.
First, a greater focus on the security of Denmark and Europe in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Second, a need for bolstering global partnerships and alliances. And third, building a more robust and resilient society in terms of supply chains, energy, critical infrastructure and more.
On a more concrete level, Denmark has pledged to continue to back the Kiev regime's military
and Ukraine's European integration, beef up its own defense
and security and contribute to NATO's goals for deterrence
, support the EU's neighbors to the east and in the Western Balkans, boost its engagement in the world and build new alliances and equal partnerships globally, while expanding Danish positions of strength in the green economy, technology, health and elsewhere.
Earlier this spring, Denmark announced plans to invest DKK 38Bln ($5.6Bln) to modernize its defense over the next 10 years in order to rectify the mismanagement and neglect incurred by "misguided political decisions" and meet NATO's spending targets.
However, these plans may be jettisoned due to the Nordic nation's drastic shortage of personnel. According to recent reports, none of the Danish Army's regiments can muster up full strength at present. The Navy is in no better shape, as its Arctic patrols have to be put on hold so that understaffed crews can rest or sleep
.
Lastly, Denmark's spending spree, which involves both strengthening its own military and supporting Ukraine's, is already draining the state coffers dry, prompting the government to resort to unpopular measures, such as abolishing popular holidays
.