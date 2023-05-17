https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/denmark-touts-pragmatic-idealism-as-new-foreign-policy-strategy-1110412704.html

Denmark Touts 'Pragmatic Idealism' as New Foreign Policy Strategy

Denmark Touts 'Pragmatic Idealism' as New Foreign Policy Strategy

The new strategy involves "less preaching and more listening" was described as an acknowledgement of the fact that the West is losing ground to China and Russia.

2023-05-17T08:26+0000

2023-05-17T08:26+0000

2023-05-17T08:26+0000

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has presented the government’s new foreign and security policy strategy, which maps out the general principles on how Denmark will navigate in a more tumultuous and unpredictable world rife with increasing global competition.The strategy billed as "pragmatic idealism" replaces the previous "values-based" approach and is touted as the world's first to reflect the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.As Rasmussen himself put it, implying a more realistic worldview: "We must relate to the world the way it actually is, and not as we wish it were."In short, the new approach involves "less preaching and more listening" in Denmark's outreach to the rest of the world.Even though Denmark intends to keep promoting things like equality and battling corruption, it must not necessarily be prioritized during official visits.Earlier, Rasmussen himself framed the new strategy as an acknowledgement of the fact that the West is losing ground to China and Russia. The new political blueprint is centered on three overall foreign policy priorities.First, a greater focus on the security of Denmark and Europe in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Second, a need for bolstering global partnerships and alliances. And third, building a more robust and resilient society in terms of supply chains, energy, critical infrastructure and more.On a more concrete level, Denmark has pledged to continue to back the Kiev regime's military and Ukraine's European integration, beef up its own defense and security and contribute to NATO's goals for deterrence, support the EU's neighbors to the east and in the Western Balkans, boost its engagement in the world and build new alliances and equal partnerships globally, while expanding Danish positions of strength in the green economy, technology, health and elsewhere.Earlier this spring, Denmark announced plans to invest DKK 38Bln ($5.6Bln) to modernize its defense over the next 10 years in order to rectify the mismanagement and neglect incurred by "misguided political decisions" and meet NATO's spending targets. However, these plans may be jettisoned due to the Nordic nation's drastic shortage of personnel. According to recent reports, none of the Danish Army's regiments can muster up full strength at present. The Navy is in no better shape, as its Arctic patrols have to be put on hold so that understaffed crews can rest or sleep. Lastly, Denmark's spending spree, which involves both strengthening its own military and supporting Ukraine's, is already draining the state coffers dry, prompting the government to resort to unpopular measures, such as abolishing popular holidays.

