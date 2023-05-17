https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/new-york-city-sinking-under-weight-of-6000-skyscrapers-scholars-warn-1110422214.html

New York City Sinking Under Weight of 6,000 Skyscrapers, Scholars Warn

New York City’s architectural race to the heavens could soon give new meaning to the term "downtown" as the weight of its many skyscrapers has been found to be compressing the earth beneath them.

A new study published in the journal Earth's Future has tracked subsidence, or the settling of sediments, underneath the Big Apple and found the city is sinking an average of 1 to 2 millimeters per year. However, some parts are sinking even faster.As sea levels continue to rise as a consequence of global warming, the city’s steady sinking is likely to become an even bigger problem.Parsons' team calculated the cumulative weight of Gotham’s buildings at roughly 1.68 trillion pounds - and that’s not even including roads, sidewalks, bridges, railways, and other parts of the city. They also looked at the soil substrates beneath the city, finding clay-rich soils alongside sand and silt - all prone to subsidence. There were also smaller bedrock outcrops, which stand up to the weight of construction much better.The Big Apple has more than 6 000 high-rise buildings, 274 of which are skyscrapers standing over 492 feet tall. Those include towering structures like the Empire State Building, 30 Hudson Yards, and One World Trade Center, all of which have more than 100 floors.Indeed, New York is just one of many coastal metropolises facing a sinking problem amid rising sea waters: the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, for example, is sinking at a stunning rate of 11 centimeters per year. By 2050, one-quarter of the city is expected to be underwater. Jakarta is home to some 10.5 million people.

