International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/report-eu-unlikely-to-ban-pipeline-gas-imports-from-russia-in-next-sanctions-package-1110411161.html
Report: EU Unlikely to Ban Pipeline Gas Imports From Russia in Next Sanctions Package
Report: EU Unlikely to Ban Pipeline Gas Imports From Russia in Next Sanctions Package
The European Union is reportedly unlikely to introduce a ban on imports of pipeline gas from Russia in the 11th package of sanctions as this idea has no support in Brussels.
2023-05-17T03:11+0000
2023-05-17T03:06+0000
world
russia
european union (eu)
brussels
european commission
sanctions
gas
gas supplies
imports
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102452/20/1024522069_0:164:3058:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_8f4845d318da54747dc8a5fc23a41d76.jpg
"From what I hear, it is very unlikely this will pass," an EU diplomat from a country that had its Russian gas cut off last year told the US media.Even though the issue would be discussed during the upcoming summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in Japan's Hiroshima, EU officials and analysts said there was no consensus to support the idea, the report said. Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine and increased pressure on other states cooperating with Moscow. They have also threatened to impose secondary sanctions on countries that allegedly help Moscow evade restrictions. In early May, the European Commission confirmed it had sent the proposal on the 11th package of Russia sanctions to EU members. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen specified that the new package would focus on countering the circumvention of existing measures.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/eu-reportedly-believes-bloc-done-with-new-sanctions-against-russia-1109681101.html
russia
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102452/20/1024522069_165:0:2894:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5cd7207cb32e6fd195c2cbfeb49e0e4d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european union, sanctions package, russia, gas imports,
european union, sanctions package, russia, gas imports,

Report: EU Unlikely to Ban Pipeline Gas Imports From Russia in Next Sanctions Package

03:11 GMT 17.05.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev /  / Go to the mediabankFlags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade
Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is reportedly unlikely to introduce a ban on imports of pipeline gas from Russia in the 11th package of sanctions as this idea has no support in Brussels.
"From what I hear, it is very unlikely this will pass," an EU diplomat from a country that had its Russian gas cut off last year told the US media.
Even though the issue would be discussed during the upcoming summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in Japan's Hiroshima, EU officials and analysts said there was no consensus to support the idea, the report said.
"There is too much resistance from the countries dependent on the remaining gas ... The 11th sanctions package is almost done and inserting this huge measure at this moment is not going to work," the diplomat added.
Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine and increased pressure on other states cooperating with Moscow. They have also threatened to impose secondary sanctions on countries that allegedly help Moscow evade restrictions.
EU flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
Russia
EU Reportedly Believes Bloc 'Done' With New Sanctions Against Russia
20 April, 06:30 GMT
In early May, the European Commission confirmed it had sent the proposal on the 11th package of Russia sanctions to EU members. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen specified that the new package would focus on countering the circumvention of existing measures.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала