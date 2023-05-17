https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/tldr-too-long-didnt-russia-1110409612.html

TLDR: Too Long, Didn't Russia?

TLDR: Too Long, Didn't Russia?

Democratic allies have insisted Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, despite the Mueller Report saying it found no evidence and the Durham Report slamming the FBI for opening a full investigation without evidence.

2023-05-17T00:33+0000

2023-05-17T00:33+0000

2023-05-17T00:28+0000

americas

donald trump

hillary clinton

robert mueller

durham

fbi

democrats

russia

ted rall

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110408186_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_bff9c15543dc989d32de3673f8348a31.jpg

The evidence of the alleged collusion was shaky at best to start, but that did not stop Democrats from repeating that claim ad nauseam. They continued to make the claim even after the Mueller Report found no evidence of collusion between former US President Donald Trump and Russia.John Durham’s report came out on Monday and went one step further, saying there was not enough evidence to warrant a full investigation and accused the FBI of having “discounted or willfully ignored material information” that contrasted with the narrative that Trump and Russia colluded.Durham also accuses the FBI of launching the investigation using “raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence” to launch its probe, and that it used a different standard when considering allegations of election interference from the Clinton campaign.Despite the report, and the Mueller report before it, Democratic allies continue to claim there was evidence of collusion.

americas

durham

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

durham report, mueller report, trump and russia, ted rall, comic, toon