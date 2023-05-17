https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/tldr-too-long-didnt-russia-1110409612.html
TLDR: Too Long, Didn't Russia?
Democratic allies have insisted Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, despite the Mueller Report saying it found no evidence and the Durham Report slamming the FBI for opening a full investigation without evidence.
The evidence of the alleged collusion was shaky at best to start, but that did not stop Democrats from repeating that claim ad nauseam. They continued to make the claim even after the Mueller Report found no evidence of collusion between former US President Donald Trump and Russia.John Durham’s report came out on Monday and went one step further, saying there was not enough evidence to warrant a full investigation and accused the FBI of having “discounted or willfully ignored material information” that contrasted with the narrative that Trump and Russia colluded.Durham also accuses the FBI of launching the investigation using “raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence” to launch its probe, and that it used a different standard when considering allegations of election interference from the Clinton campaign.Despite the report, and the Mueller report before it, Democratic allies continue to claim there was evidence of collusion.
Since Trump’s election in 2016, and even before, Democrats and their most steadfast supporters have voiced unsubstantiated claims that Russia colluded with Trump to help him defeat Hillary Clinton and secure the presidency.
The evidence of the alleged collusion was shaky at best to start, but that did not stop Democrats from repeating that claim ad nauseam. They continued to make the claim even after the Mueller Report found no evidence of collusion between former US President Donald Trump and Russia.
John Durham’s report
came out on Monday and went one step further, saying there was not enough evidence to warrant a full investigation and accused the FBI of having “discounted or willfully ignored material information” that contrasted with the narrative that Trump and Russia colluded.
Durham also accuses the FBI of launching the investigation using “raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence” to launch its probe, and that it used a different standard when considering allegations of election interference from the Clinton campaign.
The report concludes “that the [Justice] Department and FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in [Durham’s] report.”
Despite the report, and the Mueller report before it, Democratic allies continue to claim
there was evidence of collusion.