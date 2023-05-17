https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/truss-cashing-in-on-her-former-uk-premiership-with-superfluous-taiwan-speech-1110424657.html

Truss 'Cashing in' on Her Former UK Premiership With Superfluous Taiwan Speech

Now reduced to a mere lawmaker, MP and former UK prime minister Liz Truss has little influence over British policy any longer, and her provocative visit to Taiwan is mostly a repeat of policies already set in motion in London.

Earlier in the day, Conservative UK Parliament member and former prime minister Liz Truss visited the Chinese island of Taiwan to denounce Beijing, accusing the People's Republic of China of being responsible for the burgeoning cold war with the US and its allies. She also praised Taiwan, which is governed by a rebel force enjoying informal US support, as "an enduring rebuke to totalitarianism" whose fate was a "core interest" to Europe.Beijing fired back, with the foreign ministry saying that "washed-up British politicians use Taiwan to draw attention to themselves.” Previously, the Chinese embassy in London referred to Truss’ visit as a "dangerous political show which will do nothing but harm to the UK."Ross Feingold, a political risk analyst who has over twenty years of experience advising clients on political risk in Taiwan, told Sputnik on Wednesday that the UK, "in line with the United States, was moving to expand 'friend shoring' and domestic investment in the semiconductor sector. Truss is simply talking about things that Prime Minister [Rishi] Sunak is already doing in part. Of course, it’s easy for someone out of government to call on the government to move faster. Generally though, Sunak is probably not going to take advice from Truss on these issues."In all, Feingold said that a visit to the region by the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister, who spent just seven weeks in office before her government collapsed, would be seen by cynics as "another former leader or senior government official cashing in on their previous government role."

