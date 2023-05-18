https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/deutsche-bank-agrees-to-pay-75mln-to-settle-jeffrey-epstein-victims-lawsuit---reports-1110438985.html

Deutsche Bank Agrees to Pay $75Mln to Settle Jeffrey Epstein Victims' Lawsuit - Reports

Deutsche Bank Agrees to Pay $75Mln to Settle Jeffrey Epstein Victims' Lawsuit - Reports

Deutsche Bank will pay $75Mln in order to settle a lawsuit, claiming that financial company was aware of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking activities and continued to provide him with services.

2023-05-18T09:59+0000

2023-05-18T09:59+0000

2023-05-18T09:59+0000

beyond politics

deutsche bank

jeffrey epstein

sex trafficking

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101566/86/1015668622_0:270:2646:1758_1920x0_80_0_0_e5d20a5e93baab03c301df729491beba.jpg

In 2022, a woman, listed anonymously under the pseudonym Jane Doe, filed the collective lawsuit against Epstein in New York together with other victims, and accused Deutsche Bank of conducting business with the financier over five years, the report said. The report also said that the bank was allegedly aware of Epstein's activities to further his sex-trafficking business using the bank's money. Doe said she was sexually abused and trafficked to Epstein's friends from about 2003-2018 and was paid in cash for sex acts, while Deutsche Bank ignored suspicious payments to numerous young women, the newspaper reported. The settlement is expected to compensate dozens of Epstein's accusers, it added. The bank had not admitted wrongdoing as part of the settlement, according to the report. In July 2019, Epstein was charged with trafficking underage girls for sexual exploitation. The financier was later found dead in his jail cell with fatal neck injuries, purportedly a result of suicide.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/jpmorgan-chase-ceo-so-sad-bank-had-ties-to-epstein-but-were-not-liable-for-his-actions-1110275840.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/cia-director-chomsky-planned-to-meet-with-sex-offender-jeffrey-epstein-reports-1109999473.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

deutsche bank, sex trafficking, jeffrey epstein