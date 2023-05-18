https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/grain-deals-future-not-connected-with-turkish-presidential-elections-outcomes---lavrov-1110439655.html

Grain Deal's Future Not Connected With Turkish Presidential Election's Outcomes - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Black Sea grain deal is not connected to Turkish domestic issues, including presidential elections.

Turkiye held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. After counting 100% of ballots, the Turkish Supreme Election Council announced on Monday that the second round of the presidential vote would take place on May 28, as none of the candidates had reached the 50% threshold. The first round saw Erdogan winning 49.51% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu receiving 44.88%.Lavrov added that the recent extension of the grain deal for another two months will be crucial for the agreement's future.

