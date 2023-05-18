International
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/grain-deals-future-not-connected-with-turkish-presidential-elections-outcomes---lavrov-1110439655.html
Grain Deal's Future Not Connected With Turkish Presidential Election's Outcomes - Lavrov
Grain Deal's Future Not Connected With Turkish Presidential Election's Outcomes - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Black Sea grain deal is not connected to Turkish domestic issues, including presidential elections.
istanbul grain deal
recep tayyip erdogan
sergey lavrov
2023 turkish presidential election
Turkiye held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. After counting 100% of ballots, the Turkish Supreme Election Council announced on Monday that the second round of the presidential vote would take place on May 28, as none of the candidates had reached the 50% threshold. The first round saw Erdogan winning 49.51% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu receiving 44.88%.Lavrov added that the recent extension of the grain deal for another two months will be crucial for the agreement's future.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/2023-turkish-presidential-election-in-numbers-1110315174.html
Grain Deal's Future Not Connected With Turkish Presidential Election's Outcomes - Lavrov

11:08 GMT 18.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The future of the grain deal has nothing to do with the outcomes of the Turkish presidential election, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"It [the grain deal] has nothing to do with domestic political events and processes in Turkiye. The deal did not initially concern Turkiye or any particular country when it was proposed by [UN head] Antonio Guterres, it concerned the declared task of ensuring food security and ensuring, above all, the interests of the poorest countries," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Ugandan counterpart, Jeje Odongo.
Lavrov added that the recent extension of the grain deal for another two months will be crucial for the agreement's future.
"Given the whole range of circumstances, taking into account the appeal of our partners, we supported the initiative of [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, which he announced yesterday — to extend this deal for another two months, but with a clear understanding that these two months will be decisive," he said.
