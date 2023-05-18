Leningrad Region Business Missions Boost Vast Export Potential
18.05.2023
© Sputnik / Evgenya Novozhenina / / Go to the mediabankA view on the Admiralty Shipyards joint stock company (left) and the Baltic plant from the Lieutenant Schmidt embankment in St. Petersburg. (File)
© Sputnik / Evgenya Novozhenina //
The Leningrad region is witnessing a surge in its export potential thanks to the successful implementation of business missions organized by the regional authorities.
These missions, strategically targeting countries in both close proximity and far-flung regions, have significantly boosted the region's port activities and rail shipments, providing a strong impetus to the local economy.
Dmitry Yalov, deputy chairman of the government of the Leningrad region and chairman of the Committee on Economic Development and Investment Activity, highlighted the impact of geopolitical changes on the region's export landscape. Previously focused on European markets until 2022, Leningrad region companies have been compelled to explore new avenues for trade and expand their market reach.
"It's a challenging path: significant distances, complex and costly logistics. In addition, the transit capacity of transit countries is limited. Despite all this, the cargo turnover of our ports increased by 10% in 2022, and shipments by rail are also increasing. Business missions contribute to the development of export potential. We also pay special attention to interregional cooperation to ensure the regularity of product deliveries and the loading of freight trains," Yalov said.
He added that among the most in-demand export products are coffee and tea concentrates, tobacco, paper, and building materials. The export of products from regional poultry farms has traditionally been significant.
"Currently, 95% of exports to Africa are poultry meat. The next task is to find opportunities and deliver fresh chicken eggs there," the regional administration's press service explained.