Leningrad Region Business Missions Boost Vast Export Potential

Leningrad Region Business Missions Boost Vast Export Potential

The Leningrad region is witnessing a surge in its export potential thanks to the successful implementation of business missions organized by the regional authorities.

These missions, strategically targeting countries in both close proximity and far-flung regions, have significantly boosted the region's port activities and rail shipments, providing a strong impetus to the local economy.Dmitry Yalov, deputy chairman of the government of the Leningrad region and chairman of the Committee on Economic Development and Investment Activity, highlighted the impact of geopolitical changes on the region's export landscape. Previously focused on European markets until 2022, Leningrad region companies have been compelled to explore new avenues for trade and expand their market reach.He added that among the most in-demand export products are coffee and tea concentrates, tobacco, paper, and building materials. The export of products from regional poultry farms has traditionally been significant.

