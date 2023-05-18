International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to "punish" Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to "phase out" Russian oil, coal and gas.
One Million UK Citizens Find Internet Connection Too Expensive Amid Rising Costs - Survey
One Million UK Citizens Find Internet Connection Too Expensive Amid Rising Costs - Survey
A survey published by the Citizens Advice service shows that one million of UK citizens find broadband internet connection to expensive and limit their presence in the Web.
The survey demonstrated that some groups were more affected than others. People receiving Universal Credit (a UK social security payment) were six times more likely to have stopped using a broadband internet connection in the last 12 months due to rising costs compared to those not on Universal Credit. Some 12% of respondents said they had cut back or stopped spending on broadband and experienced at least one negative consequence as a result, such as difficulties in managing their other bills, keeping in touch with friends and family, searching for work or working from home. At the same time, 7% of respondents said they had not stopped using their Internet service, but were behind on their Internet bills. Citizens Advice noted that it is a red flag that a service that is becoming more and more essential for everyday life is getting inaccessible for people. The survey was conducted online among 6,243 UK citizens aged 18 or older from January 9 to February 8, 2023.
One Million UK Citizens Find Internet Connection Too Expensive Amid Rising Costs - Survey

13:41 GMT 18.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as one million UK citizens decided to cut back or stop spending on a broadband internet connection last year due to the increased cost of living, according to a survey published by the Citizens Advice service on Thursday.
The survey demonstrated that some groups were more affected than others. People receiving Universal Credit (a UK social security payment) were six times more likely to have stopped using a broadband internet connection in the last 12 months due to rising costs compared to those not on Universal Credit.
Some 12% of respondents said they had cut back or stopped spending on broadband and experienced at least one negative consequence as a result, such as difficulties in managing their other bills, keeping in touch with friends and family, searching for work or working from home.
At the same time, 7% of respondents said they had not stopped using their Internet service, but were behind on their Internet bills.
Citizens Advice noted that it is a red flag that a service that is becoming more and more essential for everyday life is getting inaccessible for people.
The survey was conducted online among 6,243 UK citizens aged 18 or older from January 9 to February 8, 2023.
