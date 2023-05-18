https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/one-million-uk-citizens-find-internet-connection-too-expensive-amid-rising-costs---survey-1110442026.html

One Million UK Citizens Find Internet Connection Too Expensive Amid Rising Costs - Survey

A survey published by the Citizens Advice service shows that one million of UK citizens find broadband internet connection to expensive and limit their presence in the Web.

The survey demonstrated that some groups were more affected than others. People receiving Universal Credit (a UK social security payment) were six times more likely to have stopped using a broadband internet connection in the last 12 months due to rising costs compared to those not on Universal Credit. Some 12% of respondents said they had cut back or stopped spending on broadband and experienced at least one negative consequence as a result, such as difficulties in managing their other bills, keeping in touch with friends and family, searching for work or working from home. At the same time, 7% of respondents said they had not stopped using their Internet service, but were behind on their Internet bills. Citizens Advice noted that it is a red flag that a service that is becoming more and more essential for everyday life is getting inaccessible for people. The survey was conducted online among 6,243 UK citizens aged 18 or older from January 9 to February 8, 2023.

