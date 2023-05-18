International
Russian Agro Shines at Shanghai Food Expo: Over 60 'Made in Russia' Producers Present
Russian Agro Shines at Shanghai Food Expo: Over 60 'Made in Russia' Producers Present
At the Made in Russia booth, Russian companies will showcase confectionery items, cookies, ice cream, cereals, instant porridge, flour, semi-finished products, meat, poultry, fish products, canned vegetables, honey, sauces, spices, vegetable oil, mineral water, juice, milk, tea, coffee, and other products to visitors.Participants in the collective exhibition are expected to hold over 400 business negotiations with potential partners from abroad. In order to foster bilateral cooperation between Russia and China in the fishing industry, a fishing sector business mission in the PRC was launched on May 18 during the SIAL China 2023 exhibition, and is taking place at the Kerry Hotel in Shanghai.About 10 leading Russian companies in the fishing industry are participating in the mission, which includes over 100 business meetings with major Chinese distributors. The Russian Export Center and the Roscongress Foundation are implementing the 'Made in Russia' program, which includes the 'Made in Russia' voluntary certification system and support for the national brand 'Made in Russia'. The REC Group includes the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR), the Eximbank of Russia (State Specialized Russian Export-Import Bank), and the Export School Autonomous Non-Profit Organization (ANO REC Export School).
Russian Agro Shines at Shanghai Food Expo: Over 60 'Made in Russia' Producers Present

16:49 GMT 18.05.2023 (Updated: 18:49 GMT 18.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankVisitors attend the Made in Russia International Export Forum, in Moscow, Russia.
Visitors attend the Made in Russia International Export Forum, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
A grand, national exhibition, bearing the "Made in Russia" brand, kicked off on May 18 at the renowned SIAL international food expo in Shanghai. This year, a total of 64 companies are participating in the event under the auspices of the Russian Export Center.
"The Russian Export Center has been participating in the SIAL exhibition since 2018, organizing a national exhibition for Russian companies in the agricultural and food sectors under the 'Made in Russia' brand, and providing comprehensive support. For our companies, both large enterprises along with small and mid-sized businesses, the exhibition has become a traditional platform for expanding international connections and exploring new business opportunities," noted Tatiana An, Managing Director of Congress and Exhibition Events and Business Missions at the Russian Export Center.
At the Made in Russia booth, Russian companies will showcase confectionery items, cookies, ice cream, cereals, instant porridge, flour, semi-finished products, meat, poultry, fish products, canned vegetables, honey, sauces, spices, vegetable oil, mineral water, juice, milk, tea, coffee, and other products to visitors.
Participants in the collective exhibition are expected to hold over 400 business negotiations with potential partners from abroad. In order to foster bilateral cooperation between Russia and China in the fishing industry, a fishing sector business mission in the PRC was launched on May 18 during the SIAL China 2023 exhibition, and is taking place at the Kerry Hotel in Shanghai.
About 10 leading Russian companies in the fishing industry are participating in the mission, which includes over 100 business meetings with major Chinese distributors. The Russian Export Center and the Roscongress Foundation are implementing the ‘Made in Russia’ program, which includes the ‘Made in Russia’ voluntary certification system and support for the national brand ‘Made in Russia’.

SIAL is the largest exhibition of food, beverages, and hospitality industry in China. Every year, hundreds of companies and thousands of guests from around the world participate in this event. JSC Russian Export Center (REC Group, part of VEB.RF) is a state institution for supporting non-commodity exports, providing financial and non-financial assistance to companies in all industries at all stages of entering foreign markets, including within the framework of the national project "International Cooperation and Export."

The REC Group includes the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR), the Eximbank of Russia (State Specialized Russian Export-Import Bank), and the Export School Autonomous Non-Profit Organization (ANO REC Export School).
