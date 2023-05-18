https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/russian-agro-shines-at-shanghai-food-expo-over-60-made-in-russia-producers-present-1110446301.html

Russian Agro Shines at Shanghai Food Expo: Over 60 'Made in Russia' Producers Present

A grand, national exhibition, bearing the "Made in Russia" brand, kicked off on May 18 at the renowned SIAL international food expo in Shanghai.

At the Made in Russia booth, Russian companies will showcase confectionery items, cookies, ice cream, cereals, instant porridge, flour, semi-finished products, meat, poultry, fish products, canned vegetables, honey, sauces, spices, vegetable oil, mineral water, juice, milk, tea, coffee, and other products to visitors.Participants in the collective exhibition are expected to hold over 400 business negotiations with potential partners from abroad. In order to foster bilateral cooperation between Russia and China in the fishing industry, a fishing sector business mission in the PRC was launched on May 18 during the SIAL China 2023 exhibition, and is taking place at the Kerry Hotel in Shanghai.About 10 leading Russian companies in the fishing industry are participating in the mission, which includes over 100 business meetings with major Chinese distributors. The Russian Export Center and the Roscongress Foundation are implementing the ‘Made in Russia’ program, which includes the ‘Made in Russia’ voluntary certification system and support for the national brand ‘Made in Russia’. The REC Group includes the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR), the Eximbank of Russia (State Specialized Russian Export-Import Bank), and the Export School Autonomous Non-Profit Organization (ANO REC Export School).

