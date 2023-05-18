International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/russias-deputy-prime-minister-chernyshenko-arrives-in-cuba-1110434000.html
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko Arrives in Cuba
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko Arrives in Cuba
According to Sputnik, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has arrived in Havana for a working visit.
2023-05-18T06:05+0000
2023-05-18T06:19+0000
world
russia
cuba
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102359/27/1023592751_0:600:5760:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_3650dbf0089e27444cee3c0fceff0bb8.jpg
Chernyshenko was welcomed by Cuban First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga and Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Koronelli at Jose Marti International Airport. During the visit, Chernyshenko will meet with Cuban President Miguel Daaz-Canel. Chernyshenko will also participate in a meeting of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation with the participation of Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas and attend the Russian-Cuban business forum. The sides are expected to sign bilateral agreements in trade, industry, energy, agriculture, construction, and education during the visit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/from-caribbean-to-siberia-fidel-castros-first-visit-to-ussr-1109886956.html
russia
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102359/27/1023592751_0:0:5120:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_28df1644e664bdee41cf62bcaadea3e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
diplomacy, foreign policy, russia, cuba
diplomacy, foreign policy, russia, cuba

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko Arrives in Cuba

06:05 GMT 18.05.2023 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 18.05.2023)
© AP Photo / Desmond BoylanHavana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2023
© AP Photo / Desmond Boylan
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
HAVANA (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has arrived in Cuba for a working visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Chernyshenko was welcomed by Cuban First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga and Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Koronelli at Jose Marti International Airport.
"We as part of a large and representative delegation have arrived at the instructions of [Russian] President Vladimir Putin ... Relations between Russia and Cuba have historical significance and are not subject to political conjuncture. We intend to do everything possible to help the Cuban economy reach a decent level," Chernyshenko said upon arrival.
Visit to the USSR by Fidel Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution, 1963 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
Multimedia
From Caribbean to Siberia: Fidel Castro's First Visit to USSR
27 April, 18:35 GMT
During the visit, Chernyshenko will meet with Cuban President Miguel Daaz-Canel. Chernyshenko will also participate in a meeting of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation with the participation of Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas and attend the Russian-Cuban business forum.
The sides are expected to sign bilateral agreements in trade, industry, energy, agriculture, construction, and education during the visit.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала