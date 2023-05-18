https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/russias-deputy-prime-minister-chernyshenko-arrives-in-cuba-1110434000.html

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko Arrives in Cuba

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko Arrives in Cuba

According to Sputnik, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has arrived in Havana for a working visit.

2023-05-18T06:05+0000

2023-05-18T06:05+0000

2023-05-18T06:19+0000

world

russia

cuba

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102359/27/1023592751_0:600:5760:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_3650dbf0089e27444cee3c0fceff0bb8.jpg

Chernyshenko was welcomed by Cuban First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga and Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Koronelli at Jose Marti International Airport. During the visit, Chernyshenko will meet with Cuban President Miguel Daaz-Canel. Chernyshenko will also participate in a meeting of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation with the participation of Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas and attend the Russian-Cuban business forum. The sides are expected to sign bilateral agreements in trade, industry, energy, agriculture, construction, and education during the visit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/from-caribbean-to-siberia-fidel-castros-first-visit-to-ussr-1109886956.html

russia

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

diplomacy, foreign policy, russia, cuba