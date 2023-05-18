https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/silicon-valley-bank-execs-criminal-to-pay-themselves-bonuses-before-collapse-1110439855.html

Silicon Valley Bank Execs 'Criminal' to Pay Themselves Bonuses Before Collapse

Silicon Valley Bank's sudden collapse in March shocked the financial markets. Aquiles Larrea said management were either "crazy" or "arrogant" to go looking for new investors when they could see the "writing on the wall".

2023-05-18T14:29+0000

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) executives were "criminal" to pay themselves bonuses even as insolvency and a taxpayer-funded bailout loomed, says a fund manager.Bosses of the tech industry bank testified before senators on Wednesday on its collapse in March.The federal government was forced to step in amid a run by depositors after SVB admitted its investment portfolio of Treasury bonds had lost value thanks to the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates uin a bid to tackle inflation.Aquiles Larrea told Sputnik it was "funny" that the SVB executives had admitted paying themselves bonuses even when the "writing's on the wall" that the bank was going insolvent."Part of me thinks, you know what? If I was at that level, I might be thinking the same thing" Larrea said. "Doesn't mean it's right. It doesn't mean that what you did doesn't have consequences."But, he conceded, "I don't think they'll see any consequences," adding: "How do you prove what someone knew beforehand?"The wealth fund manager said the SVB collapse was a "good old run on the bank" updated with 21st-century online banking technology."People forget the run on the bank is not people going to the bank and saying, I want to take all my money out," Larrea explained. "It is them online right now pulling their funds and their savings in that manner to the highest possible degree possible."He said SVB executives were watching those trends and looking for "someone who's going to back us [or] buy us."For more in-depth analysis of current events, follow our Sputnik radio show Fault Lines.

