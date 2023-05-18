https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/us-turns-blind-eye-to-ukraine-no-longer-hiding-its-terrorist-actions---russian-embassy-1110433095.html

US Turns Blind Eye to Ukraine No Longer Hiding Its Terrorist Actions - Russian Embassy

US Turns Blind Eye to Ukraine No Longer Hiding Its Terrorist Actions - Russian Embassy

The United States turns a blind eye to the fact that Ukraine is no longer hiding its terrorist actions, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"The recent reaction by the US State Department’s representatives regarding their alleged ignorance about the statements of the leadership of the Ukrainian military intelligence about the involvement of the Kiev regime in the murders and attempts on Russian journalists is outrageous," the embassy said. The embassy said the US allows itself to talk about whether or not to designate Russia as a country sponsoring terrorism. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday declined to rule out the possibility of the United States designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, following questioning on the matter by Sen. Lindsey Graham.

