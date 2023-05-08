International
Suspect in Attempted Murder of Russia's Politician Prilepin Charged With Terrorism
Russian Investigative Committee charged Alexander Permyakov, the suspect in the attempted murder of Russian writer and politician Zakhar Prilepin, with terrorism.
On Saturday, Permyakov, the detained suspect in the assassination attempt on Prilepin, admitted during questioning that he had acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, having planted explosive devices along the car's path. "As part of the criminal investigation into the bombing of Zakhar Prilepin's car, Alexander Permyakov was charged with committing crimes under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist act) and Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal arms trafficking). The investigators request to choose pretrial detention as a preventive measure against him," the statement read.
russia, zakhar prilepin, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, ukrainian war crimes

08:53 GMT 08.05.2023
© Photo : Press Service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian FederationЗдание Следственного комитета при прокуратуре РФ
Здание Следственного комитета при прокуратуре РФ - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2023
© Photo : Press Service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The investigators have charged Alexander Permyakov, the suspect in the attempted murder of Russian writer, politician and the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia — For Truth, Zakhar Prilepin, with terrorism, and requested his pretrial detention, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.
On Saturday, Permyakov, the detained suspect in the assassination attempt on Prilepin, admitted during questioning that he had acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, having planted explosive devices along the car's path.
Zakhar Prilepin - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
Russia
Prilepin Targeted by Kiev Because He’s ‘Best Warrior of the Information Front’ Russia's Got
6 May, 19:25 GMT
"As part of the criminal investigation into the bombing of Zakhar Prilepin's car, Alexander Permyakov was charged with committing crimes under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist act) and Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal arms trafficking). The investigators request to choose pretrial detention as a preventive measure against him," the statement read.
