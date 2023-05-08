https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/suspect-in-attempted-murder-of-russias-prilepin-charged-with-terrorism-1110191068.html

Suspect in Attempted Murder of Russia's Politician Prilepin Charged With Terrorism

Russian Investigative Committee charged Alexander Permyakov, the suspect in the attempted murder of Russian writer and politician Zakhar Prilepin, with terrorism.

On Saturday, Permyakov, the detained suspect in the assassination attempt on Prilepin, admitted during questioning that he had acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, having planted explosive devices along the car's path. "As part of the criminal investigation into the bombing of Zakhar Prilepin's car, Alexander Permyakov was charged with committing crimes under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist act) and Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal arms trafficking). The investigators request to choose pretrial detention as a preventive measure against him," the statement read.

