https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/suspect-in-attempted-murder-of-russias-prilepin-charged-with-terrorism-1110191068.html
Suspect in Attempted Murder of Russia's Politician Prilepin Charged With Terrorism
Suspect in Attempted Murder of Russia's Politician Prilepin Charged With Terrorism
Russian Investigative Committee charged Alexander Permyakov, the suspect in the attempted murder of Russian writer and politician Zakhar Prilepin, with terrorism.
2023-05-08T08:53+0000
2023-05-08T08:53+0000
2023-05-08T08:55+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
zakhar prilepin
terror attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/17322/54/173225426_0:172:2000:1297_1920x0_80_0_0_085793f0e8e97b44e6fdf02b29cb782d.jpg
On Saturday, Permyakov, the detained suspect in the assassination attempt on Prilepin, admitted during questioning that he had acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, having planted explosive devices along the car's path. "As part of the criminal investigation into the bombing of Zakhar Prilepin's car, Alexander Permyakov was charged with committing crimes under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist act) and Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal arms trafficking). The investigators request to choose pretrial detention as a preventive measure against him," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/prilepin-targeted-by-kiev-because-hes-best-warrior-of-the-information-front-russias-got-1110150913.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/17322/54/173225426_0:0:2000:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_efcbac33da652f0d38cef7d360cbecdf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, zakhar prilepin, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, ukrainian war crimes
russia, zakhar prilepin, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, ukrainian war crimes
Suspect in Attempted Murder of Russia's Politician Prilepin Charged With Terrorism
08:53 GMT 08.05.2023 (Updated: 08:55 GMT 08.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The investigators have charged Alexander Permyakov, the suspect in the attempted murder of Russian writer, politician and the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia — For Truth, Zakhar Prilepin, with terrorism, and requested his pretrial detention, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.
On Saturday, Permyakov, the detained suspect in the assassination attempt on Prilepin, admitted during questioning that he had acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, having planted explosive devices along the car's path.
"As part of the criminal investigation into the bombing of Zakhar Prilepin's car, Alexander Permyakov was charged with committing crimes under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist act) and Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal arms trafficking). The investigators request to choose pretrial detention as a preventive measure against him," the statement read.