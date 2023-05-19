International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/plan-to-rebuild-artyomovsk-will-be-prepared-after-citys-liberation---moscow-1110452769.html
Plan to Rebuild Artemovsk Will Be Prepared After City's Liberation - Moscow
Plan to Rebuild Artemovsk Will Be Prepared After City's Liberation - Moscow
KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - A plan to rebuild the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) will be finalized once the city is liberated, although it is possible to rebuild... 19.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-19T03:30+0000
2023-05-19T04:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
marat khusnullin
ukraine
mariupol
russia
donbass
rebuilding
liberation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110452608_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_27016a30407daf8527569abadc296df4.jpg
"When the city is liberated, we will make a plan," Khusnullin said on the sidelines of the 14th International economic forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum." "I was there and examined the degree of destruction: there is destruction, and the city is similar to Mariupol, but to say that there is some terrible destruction, that the whole city is destroyed - no, I would not say that.""It is quite possible to rebuild the city. We have already estimated a rough budget, and we are outlining a plan of action. When the operational situation allows, we will rebuild it," the official underscored.The deputy prime minister added that a pool of companies willing to rebuild the city has already formed. Khusnullin visited Artemovsk in late April. The hotly contested Artemovsk, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months. The city is an important transport hub with many crossroads for Donbass and served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/ukraine-planning-to-break-through-flanks-in-artyomovsk-to-curtail-russias-advance---dpr-head-1110450085.html
ukraine
mariupol
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110452608_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94eb2df880c1658a0609d40332462a78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
marat khusnullin, ukraine, mariupol, russia, donbass, rebuilding, liberation
marat khusnullin, ukraine, mariupol, russia, donbass, rebuilding, liberation

Plan to Rebuild Artemovsk Will Be Prepared After City's Liberation - Moscow

03:30 GMT 19.05.2023 (Updated: 04:22 GMT 19.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankThe view shows destroyed buildings in Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
The view shows destroyed buildings in Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - A plan to rebuild the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) will be finalized once the city is liberated, although it is possible to rebuild the city as there is no "terrible" destruction, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has told Sputnik.
"When the city is liberated, we will make a plan," Khusnullin said on the sidelines of the 14th International economic forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum."
"I was there and examined the degree of destruction: there is destruction, and the city is similar to Mariupol, but to say that there is some terrible destruction, that the whole city is destroyed - no, I would not say that."
"It is quite possible to rebuild the city. We have already estimated a rough budget, and we are outlining a plan of action. When the operational situation allows, we will rebuild it," the official underscored.
A serviceman of Russian private military company Wagner Group shoots from a 122 mm D30 howitzer at the Ukrainian positions, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in the suburbs of Bakhmut, Donetsk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Planning to Break Through Flanks in Artemovsk to Curtail Russia's Advance - DPR Head
00:21 GMT
The deputy prime minister added that a pool of companies willing to rebuild the city has already formed.
Khusnullin visited Artemovsk in late April.
The hotly contested Artemovsk, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months. The city is an important transport hub with many crossroads for Donbass and served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала