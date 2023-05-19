https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/plan-to-rebuild-artyomovsk-will-be-prepared-after-citys-liberation---moscow-1110452769.html

Plan to Rebuild Artemovsk Will Be Prepared After City's Liberation - Moscow

Plan to Rebuild Artemovsk Will Be Prepared After City's Liberation - Moscow

KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - A plan to rebuild the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) will be finalized once the city is liberated, although it is possible to rebuild... 19.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-19T03:30+0000

2023-05-19T03:30+0000

2023-05-19T04:22+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

marat khusnullin

ukraine

mariupol

russia

donbass

rebuilding

liberation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110452608_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_27016a30407daf8527569abadc296df4.jpg

"When the city is liberated, we will make a plan," Khusnullin said on the sidelines of the 14th International economic forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum." "I was there and examined the degree of destruction: there is destruction, and the city is similar to Mariupol, but to say that there is some terrible destruction, that the whole city is destroyed - no, I would not say that.""It is quite possible to rebuild the city. We have already estimated a rough budget, and we are outlining a plan of action. When the operational situation allows, we will rebuild it," the official underscored.The deputy prime minister added that a pool of companies willing to rebuild the city has already formed. Khusnullin visited Artemovsk in late April. The hotly contested Artemovsk, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months. The city is an important transport hub with many crossroads for Donbass and served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/ukraine-planning-to-break-through-flanks-in-artyomovsk-to-curtail-russias-advance---dpr-head-1110450085.html

ukraine

mariupol

russia

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

marat khusnullin, ukraine, mariupol, russia, donbass, rebuilding, liberation