KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - A plan to rebuild the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) will be finalized once the city is liberated, although it is possible to rebuild... 19.05.2023, Sputnik International
Plan to Rebuild Artemovsk Will Be Prepared After City's Liberation - Moscow
03:30 GMT 19.05.2023 (Updated: 04:22 GMT 19.05.2023)
KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - A plan to rebuild the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) will be finalized once the city is liberated, although it is possible to rebuild the city as there is no "terrible" destruction, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has told Sputnik.
"When the city is liberated, we will make a plan," Khusnullin said on the sidelines of the 14th International economic forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum."
"I was there and examined the degree of destruction: there is destruction, and the city is similar to Mariupol, but to say that there is some terrible destruction, that the whole city is destroyed - no, I would not say that."
"It is quite possible to rebuild the city. We have already estimated a rough budget, and we are outlining a plan of action. When the operational situation allows, we will rebuild it," the official underscored.
The deputy prime minister added that a pool of companies willing to rebuild the city has already formed.
Khusnullin visited Artemovsk in late April.
The hotly contested Artemovsk, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months. The city is an important transport hub with many crossroads for Donbass and served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine.