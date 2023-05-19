International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/radiation-from-depleted-uranium-ammo-in-ukraine-approaches-europe--top-security-official-1110459293.html
Radiation From Depleted Uranium Ammo in Ukraine Approaches Europe – Top Security Official
Radiation From Depleted Uranium Ammo in Ukraine Approaches Europe – Top Security Official
The destruction of depleted uranium shells in Western Ukraine led to formation of radioactive cloud that moves towards Europe, already touched Poland.
2023-05-19T11:22+0000
2023-05-19T11:22+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
depleted uranium
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106878539_0:225:1024:801_1920x0_80_0_0_13db527b575d8dd64ba5a27f44461ce7.jpg
In addition, the United States is developing and already using chemical and biological weapons, including on the territory of Ukraine, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/moscow-west-intends-to-turn-ukraine-into-radioactive-landfill-as-part-of-all-out-escalation-1109846585.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106878539_0:129:1024:897_1920x0_80_0_0_686e631b56bb4b60403f0564e8b6ed63.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, depleted uranium, du, war crimes
ukrainian crisis, depleted uranium, du, war crimes

Radiation From Depleted Uranium Ammo in Ukraine Approaches Europe – Top Security Official

11:22 GMT 19.05.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Michaela Pereckas / Radiation danger trefoil signRadiation danger sign
Radiation danger sign - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Michaela Pereckas / Radiation danger trefoil sign
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SYKTYVKAR, Russia (Sputnik) - The destruction of depleted uranium ammunition supplied by the West to Ukraine has led to the appearance of a radioactive cloud that is heading toward Western Europe, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday.
"They [the US] also 'helped' Ukraine, put pressure on their satellites and supplied ammunition with depleted uranium. Its destruction led to the fact that a radioactive cloud headed towards Western Europe. And an increase in radiation has already been recorded in Poland," Patrushev said.
US Army Spcl. Eli Butcher of Charlie Company, from the 1-22 Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, counts 25mm rounds of depleted uranium ammunition, 11 February, 2004, at his base in Tikrit, 180 km (110 miles) north of Baghdad - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Moscow: West Intends to Turn Ukraine Into 'Radioactive Landfill' as Part of 'All-Out Escalation'
26 April, 16:06 GMT
In addition, the United States is developing and already using chemical and biological weapons, including on the territory of Ukraine, the official added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала