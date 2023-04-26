https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/moscow-west-intends-to-turn-ukraine-into-radioactive-landfill-as-part-of-all-out-escalation-1109846585.html

Moscow: West Intends to Turn Ukraine Into 'Radioactive Landfill' as Part of 'All-Out Escalation'

Moscow: West Intends to Turn Ukraine Into 'Radioactive Landfill' as Part of 'All-Out Escalation'

The UK will not succeed in shifting blame for the toxic depleted uranium (DU) munitions it has already placed in the hands of the Kiev regime, Moscow’s embassy in London stated.

2023-04-26T16:06+0000

2023-04-26T16:06+0000

2023-04-26T16:06+0000

ukraine

russia

uk

depleted uranium

challenger 2

vladimir putin

russia's special operation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104534/81/1045348192_0:140:2048:1292_1920x0_80_0_0_cafc811593b8daa591f5e48a9d4f1880.jpg

The United Kingdom will not be able to "get off scot-free" and succeed in shifting blame for the toxic depleted uranium munitions it has already placed in the hands of the Kiev regime, Moscow’s Embassy in London stated on Tuesday. The move by Britain to send DU shells for Challenger 2 main battle tanks already delivered to Ukraine marks an “all-out escalation," an official statement by the embassy said. As for the remarks of UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey shrugging off any accountability for the potent anti-tank munitions, Moscow underscored this was further proof of the cynicism of the UK authorities.Heappey, known for previously cynically wielding a 2007 government study and claiming that depleted uranium carries only “low” health and environmental risks, revealed in a written answer to a parliamentary query from Scottish MP Kenny MacAskill that the UK had already sent "thousands of rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition to Ukraine, including depleted uranium armour-piercing rounds." Heappey stopped short of offering an estimate of Kiev's "usage rates for the rounds provided," citing operational security reasons. He also admitted that the UK was not monitoring the locations from where these rounds were fired and added that his country was not obligated to help Ukraine clear up the depleted uranium rounds post-conflict. The UK official's remarks serve as indication that Britain intends to leave all responsibility for use of the shells that poison the soil, pollute nature, and cause cancer both among civilians and military personnel with their eager Kiev clients.The UK needs to be aware of its responsibility for supplying Ukraine’s Armed Forces with shells containing depleted uranium, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on April 25 at a press conference following his visit to New York to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council.London announced its plan to supply the regime holed up in Kiev with armor-piercing rounds that contain depleted uranium on March 21. At the time, Minister of State for Defense Baroness Annabel Goldie stressed that "such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armored vehicles."There exists multiple grim testimony to the danger that depleted uranium poses. DU tank and artillery shells as well as air-dropped bombs contain the uranium byproducts left over from the production of nuclear energy. DU shells and bombs were deployed during the Gulf War in 1991, in the bombardment of Bosnia and the rump state of Yugoslavia in 1995 and 1999, the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the 2001-2021 occupation of Afghanistan, the dirty war against Syria, and, allegedly, the 2011 NATO air campaign in Libya.Following the use of DU ammo in Yugoslavia and Iraq, these countries have registered surging rates of cancer, including cancer among children. Furthermore, both sides of a conflict stand to suffer perilous fallout from the use of such ammunition, as evidenced by NATO soldiers whose commanders failed to inform them about the potential health risks.Moscow has repeatedly urged the so-called collective West to cease all weapons shipments to Ukraine, arguing that the military aid will only prolong the conflict. After the UK announced its decision to supply depleted uranium ammunition to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Western nations wanted to "see Ukraine completely destroyed." Russia's President Vladimir Putin dismissed Britain’s assurances that the munitions wouldn’t cause any health effects.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/uk-gave-ukraine-thousands-of-shells-including-depleted-uranium-rounds-1109828799.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230322/depleted-uranium-tank-shells-how-do-they-work-1108702334.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230328/use-of-depleted-uranium-in-ukraine-could-spark-global-health-crisis-heres-why-1108844529.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230329/fractured-ukraine-poisoned-by-depleted-uranium-win-scenario-for-pentagon-says-ex-dod-official-1108935140.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk depleted uranium munitions, du shells for abrams tanks, du shipments to ukraine, toxic depleted uranium munitions, moscow’s embassy in london, challenger 2 battle tanks, all-out escalation, uk minister for armed forces, james heappey, uk shrugging off any accountability, anti-tank munitions, anglo-saxons’ policy, all-out escalatio, proxy conflict, an anti-russian military shooting range, radioactive landfill