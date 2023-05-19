https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/us-debt-ceiling-issue-to-undermine-g7-capacity-in-shaping-world---biden-official-1110451884.html

US Debt Ceiling Issue to Undermine G7 Capacity in Shaping World - Biden Official

US Debt Ceiling Issue to Undermine G7 Capacity in Shaping World - Biden Official

The situation regarding the United States debt limit and the potential for the US government to default on its financial obligations undermines the ability of the G7 countries to shape the world, a senior Biden official said.

2023-05-19T02:51+0000

2023-05-19T02:51+0000

2023-05-19T02:46+0000

economy

g7

people's republic of china

russia

china

janet yellen

joe biden

sanctions

russian economy under sanctions

us debt ceiling crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110451592_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1c581b7242d3013266e71c2592a112f7.jpg

The official pointed out that the debt ceiling brinkmanship undermines the United States' leadership in the world and the ongoing centrality of the US financial system in the global economy by calling into question the full faith and credit of the Treasury. US President Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers are currently engaged in ongoing negotiations to reach a deal to raise the debt limit before the US government risks defaulting as early as June. Debt ceiling talks have been ongoing for months but only within the last few weeks have matters intensified with both parties appearing to make some movement to a looming deal; however, an official confirmation has not yet been made.The US has been operating under "extraordinary measures" since January, emergency efforts that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has indicated will begin faltering as early as June 1. The Biden administration official further told reporters that Biden's trip will see the US commander-in-chief reaffirm American commitment to nuclear non-proliferation, as well as show a "historic degree of unity" on the People's Republic of China. It was also noted that the Group of Seven would be using the opportunity to unveil over 300 Russia-related sanctions in addition to blacklisting entities. Some of which have already been announced."The United States will be rolling out a substantial package of our own ... Among other things, this involves extensively restricting categories of goods key to the battlefield and also cutting off roughly 70 entities from Russia and third countries from receiving US exports by adding them to the Commerce blacklist," the official told reporters.The US will also announce "upwards of 300 US sanctions" against individuals, entities, vessels and aircraft across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, targeting sanctions circumvention and other actors helping to support Russia’s operation in Ukraine, the official said.However, sanctions wouldn't be all officials would be discussing, according to the unidentified senior official who further indicated parties would undertake measures to cut reliance on Russian energy and isolate Russia economically.In addition, the leaders will reaffirm their commitment to upholding the price cap on Russian oil, including through effective monitoring enforcement, while also avoiding spillover effects and maintaining global energy security, the official stated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/g7-hiroshima-summit-fading-bloc-sticking-to-its-guns-to-contain-china-russia-1110444787.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/wests-price-ceiling-caves-in-russian-oil-exports-hit-post-february-2022-high-1110419698.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden administration, us debt ceiling, group of seven countries, financial obligations, us