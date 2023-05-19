https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/us-taiwan-clinch-21st-century-trade-pact-deal-amid-washington-beijing-tensions-1110454865.html

US, Taiwan Clinch '21st Century Trade' Pact Deal Amid Washington-Beijing Tensions

US, Taiwan Clinch '21st Century Trade' Pact Deal Amid Washington-Beijing Tensions

The US and China remain at loggerheads over Taiwan, with Beijing considering its sovereignty over the island indisputable. China has repeatedly warned the US against official contacts with Taipei.

2023-05-19T08:45+0000

2023-05-19T08:45+0000

2023-05-19T08:45+0000

us

taiwan

china

trade partnership

agreement

tensions

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110454708_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_87eb30c616f89d202b9076f49dbda9b7.jpg

In a sign of the US further expanding its clout in Taiwan, Washington and Taipei have clinched a deal on the first part of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade.According to Tai, the agreement will allow American businesses “to bring more products to Taiwan and Taiwanese customers, while creating more transparent and streamlined regulatory procedures that can facilitate investment and economic opportunities in both markets, particularly for small- and medium-sized enterprises.”She said that the signing of the initial agreement related to the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade will be followed by negotiations on the two’s more complicated trade areas, such as agriculture, digital trade, labor and environmental standards, as well as and non-market policies and practices.Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations, in turn, touted the agreement as "historically significant," adding that Taiwan aimed to wrap up the negotiations on all remaining issues before the end of this year.Although the US does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Washington has a representative office in Taipei and remains the island's biggest supplier of military hardware.Tensions between mainland China on the one hand, and Taiwan and countries boosting cooperation with the island on the other hand, escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August 2022.Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and held large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island in a retaliatory move.The tensions are also exacerbated by the US repeatedly sending warships and surveillance planes to the Taiwan Strait, with Beijing slamming such missions as provocations and portraying Washington as "a security risk creator in the region."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/us-to-reportedly-fast-track-500-mln-arms-for-taiwan-amid-narrative-of-china-threat-1110137406.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us-taiwan initiative on 21st century trade, us-china tensions over taiwan, initial agreement of us-taiwan initiative on 21st century trade