Antonov: Emerging Economies to Turn Backs on Washington Due to Sanctions’ Harm

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov says that emerging economies will understand the harm of Washington's current policy, in what concerns sanctions, to their vital interests and will turn away from the US.
"Doesn't the [US] administration understand that with its steps it is damaging its own long-term goals? Clearly, emerging economies will see the harm that the policy of the United States is doing to their vital interests and will turn their backs on Washington," Antonov said in a comment to reporters posted on the Russian diplomatic mission’s Telegram channel. The ambassador said that the new package of sanctions reiterates what has already been done and contains no real new measures, adding that Washington's intention is to try to scare off partners from the Russian market. "Russia, not in words, but in action, has proved its ability to cope with attempts to stop its progress, to force it to give up its basic principles."On Friday, the US departments of Treasury and State announced a new massive package of Russia-related sanctions against more than 300 persons, including 46 individuals, hundreds of entities in more than 20 countries and dozens of aircraft and vessels.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov says that emerging economies will understand the harm of Washington's current policy, in what concerns sanctions, to their vital interests and will turn away from the US.
"Doesn't the [US] administration understand that with its steps it is damaging its own long-term goals? Clearly, emerging economies will see the harm that the policy of the United States is doing to their vital interests and will turn their backs on Washington," Antonov said in a comment to reporters posted on the Russian diplomatic mission’s Telegram channel.
The ambassador said that the new package of sanctions reiterates what has already been done and contains no real new measures, adding that Washington's intention is to try to scare off partners from the Russian market.
"To confuse the business circles, experts and the public. Convince them that we are under some kind of ‘cap of restrictions.’ Of course, this is far from being true," he said.
"Russia, not in words, but in action, has proved its ability to cope with attempts to stop its progress, to force it to give up its basic principles."
On Friday, the US departments of Treasury and State announced a new massive package of Russia-related sanctions against more than 300 persons, including 46 individuals, hundreds of entities in more than 20 countries and dozens of aircraft and vessels.