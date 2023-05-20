https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/antonov-emerging-economies-to-turn-backs-on-washington-due-to-sanctions-harm-1110474980.html

Antonov: Emerging Economies to Turn Backs on Washington Due to Sanctions’ Harm

Antonov: Emerging Economies to Turn Backs on Washington Due to Sanctions’ Harm

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov says that emerging economies will understand the harm of Washington's current policy, in what concerns sanctions, to their vital interests and will turn away from the US.

2023-05-20T02:56+0000

2023-05-20T02:56+0000

2023-05-20T02:51+0000

world

anatoly antonov

washington

russia

treasury

sanctions

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101821706_0:241:2784:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_56c27145eb18b5d62f122af102cadb4f.jpg

"Doesn't the [US] administration understand that with its steps it is damaging its own long-term goals? Clearly, emerging economies will see the harm that the policy of the United States is doing to their vital interests and will turn their backs on Washington," Antonov said in a comment to reporters posted on the Russian diplomatic mission’s Telegram channel. The ambassador said that the new package of sanctions reiterates what has already been done and contains no real new measures, adding that Washington's intention is to try to scare off partners from the Russian market. "Russia, not in words, but in action, has proved its ability to cope with attempts to stop its progress, to force it to give up its basic principles."On Friday, the US departments of Treasury and State announced a new massive package of Russia-related sanctions against more than 300 persons, including 46 individuals, hundreds of entities in more than 20 countries and dozens of aircraft and vessels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/as-russia-iran-cooperation-increases-us-sanctions-lose-their-bite-1110444376.html

washington

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian ambassador to the united states anatoly antonov, global economy, us sanctions, sanctions campaign, us