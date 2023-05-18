https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/as-russia-iran-cooperation-increases-us-sanctions-lose-their-bite-1110444376.html

As Russia-Iran Cooperation Increases, US Sanctions 'Lose Their Bite'

Economic, military, and cultural cooperation between the Russian Federation and Islamic Republic of Iran has burgeoned in recent years, with trade turnover reaching $5 billion in 2022.

Hossein Askari, the Aryamehr Professor of International Business at The George Washington University in Washington, DC, told Sputnik on Thursday there are a number of reasons the US feels so threatened by the growing cooperation between Russia and Iran, including insecurity over the effectiveness of the sanctions it has levied on both nations."Please note that it is US arrogance that has resulted in the current state of affairs. US policymakers have felt that they could take on all comers as the world's premier economic and military power. They must now face the music," Askari told Sputnik."It opens the door for many countries who also resent freewheeling US sanctions. Iran and Russia could provide a counter to US sanctions. If China were to join Russia and Iran, then the US would largely lose sanctions as a coercive tool of foreign policy," he explained. "Essentially, such Russia-Iran cooperation could open the floodgates as others defy US sanctions."He also noted that Israel’s close relationship with the United States meant that "US politicians do all they can to protect Israeli interests," and Jerusalem is strongly set against Tehran.Inversely, growing Iran-Russia cooperation also weakens Washington’s leverage over the Arab states, too, Askari noted.Askari also noted that Iran could potentially provide the Russian Navy with an important base on the Indian Ocean, which it lacks outside of the newly approved base in Port Sudan, on Africa’s Red Sea coast.On Thursday, US Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced the Sanctions Against Destabilizing Iranian-Russian Aggression (SADIRA) bill that would extend US sanctions against Russia to Iran as well, targeting sea harbors, airports, oil tankers and banks used by Russia and Iran for military purposes. It would also freeze Iranian financial assets abroad and require the Biden administration to use them to pay American victims of what he called "Iranian aggression" and to compensate Ukraine.Askari said that whether Cruz gets significant bipartisan support for the bill will depend especially on the Israeli lobby in Washington."If they feel that Israel is threatened, they will support Cruz's bill. Also, please note that sanctions are used as the kitchen sink. Lawmakers pile it on to feel good that they have done something, regardless of their effectiveness and wider fallout now and over time. So putting it all together, I would think that it is likely that he will get bipartisan support. But again, I don't think that the bill would have much bite," he explained.On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi signed a $1.6 billion deal toward construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, a key part of the International North South Transport Corridor. Askari said the project would provide both nations with an easier way to ship military assets across their borders."Although Rasht is in northern Iran, this railway will open up trade through Iran through the Persian Gulf for both exports and imports for Russia and enhance Iran-Russia bilateral trade and beyond," he explained. "It will also further reduce US influence in the Persian Gulf and enhance both Russian and Iranian influence with countries of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and Iraq."

