Bloody Jester: Volodymyr Zelensky's Rise to Power

Exactly 4 years ago Ukrainian actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelensky was sworn in as Ukraine's sixth president. Sputnik explores an eerie transformation of a popular comedian into deranged politician, drunk on blood and dirty cash.

Initially lauded as a new Winston Churchill, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is gradually losing his veneer of a "defender of Ukraine". Western mainstream press now writes about his "aggressive instincts" contrasting with his public-facing image as "the stoic statesman". It also criticizes Ukraine's terror attacks on civilian infrastructure and Russian citizens under his government. Who is Volodymyr Zelensky and how did he come to power?Landslide VictoryZelensky's ascendance to power was nothing short of spectacular: having zero experience in politics, the 41-year-old outperformed his rival, then-President Petro Poroshenko, by a staggering 49% margin. On May 20, 2019, Zelensky was inaugurated as the sixth president of Ukraine.Ukraine suffered from endemic corruption, internal political strife, and arbitrariness of ultra-nationalists who terrorized civilians in eastern and central Ukraine. Kiev's Russophobic agenda, disruption of economic ties with Russia, and unwillingness to comply with the Minsk agreements and end hostilities in Donbass exhausted the nation.People were tired, first of all, of the established politicians, who were crooked as a dog's hind leg, who were stealing, who were liars, according to Yuri Kot, dean of the Faculty of Media Communications and Audiovisual Arts of the Moscow State Institute of Cinematography and author of the book "Ukrainians! We are Russians!"A Master of DisguiseZelensky came to prominence as a showman, actor and a comedian, who owes much of his success to Russia and the economic gains of being popular in such a big country.In 1998, "Kvartal 95", a comedy team from Krivoy Rog State University led by Zelensky, made a successful debut in KVN ("The Club of Jolly Quick-Wits"), a Russian TV program in which teams of university students from post-Soviet spaces compete in a battle of wits. Zelensky's team played in KVN's highest league until 2003. In subsequent years, he made various shows and series for Ukrainian and Russian audiences, worked as an actor, screenwriter and producer - and was quite popular."It is no coincidence that people say 'beware of a silent dog and still water'," said Volodymyr Oleynyk, a Ukrainian politician and former PM of the Verkhovna Rada, who recalled his first impression of Zelensky being a nice non-aggressive guy. "Zelensky is a master of disguise. Now he has got into this satanic character so deeply and believed that the whole world is listening to him. His boorish behavior with the Pope and others is a sign of a [stardom] disease of the actor."Did Zelensky dream of a political career at that time? Unlikely, argued Oleynyk. Had Zelensky really planned to go into politics he would have never made silly and insulting jokes about Ukraine or engaged in murky financial schemes which later became his curse, he said. Moreover, Zelensky appeared to be completely unprepared for debates with then-President Petro Poroshenko: Zelensky did not even know the Constitution of the country he sought to take the reins of, as per the ex-Cherkassy mayor.Even now he is not the president of Ukraine in earnest, but is just playing the role, noted Oleynik. However, while previously people laughed at his jokes until they cried, now they are crying bloody tears, added the Ukrainian politician.Socket Puppet President?Zelensky has never been an independent politician: his presidency was a "project" funded and cooked up by powerful players behind the scenes, according to Sputnik's interlocutors."[Kolomoisky] is a man who, in fact, brought [Zelensky] into the political orbit as his protégé. Well, and then all the rest gradually came, but first of all, it was Kolomoisky," echoed Kot.Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky is currently under FBI investigation for financial crimes. He is also infamous for funding and supporting notorious neo-Nazi and ultra-nationalist battalions, including the Azov**, Aidar, Donbass, Dnepr 1, and Dnepr 2 in 2014, that terrorized Russian speakers and maintained secret torture sites in Eastern Ukraine, including the sinister "Biblioteka" (Library) in Mariupol.Kolomoisky used to control one of the country's largest media conglomerates: "1+1" Media Group. In 2012, the mogul's "1+1" started to air Zelensky's comedy show "Kvartal 95". Their collaboration apparently proved lucrative. Exactly at that time, Zelensky and his partners founded a network of offshore companies, according to the October 2021 bombshell "Pandora Papers" release by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).It was "Servant of the People" hosted by Kolomoisky's 1+1 that became fateful for Zelensky's political career. The series was created by Zelensky, who starred as Vasily Goloborodko, a school history teacher from Kiev, who accidentally becomes the president of Ukraine and embarks on a mission to fight corruption. The story resonated with Ukrainians and quickly became popular.When on December 31, 2018, Zelensky announced his intention to run for presidency, it had not been perceived as something outlandish: some Ukrainian believed that he would fight for the common man; the others were ready to vote for anyone except Poroshenko, Sputnik's interlocutors said. Western observers admitted at the time that the series "catapulted this political unknown within spitting distance of the presidency," and referred to Kolomoisky as his powerful backer. As per Oleynyk, the Kolomoisky team did not initially plan to propel Zelensky to the presidency: the ex-mayor quoted the tycoon's lawyer Andrey Bodgan as saying that they wanted to get to the Ukrainian parliament using the newly established party, Servant of the People, as a vehicle. However, they decided to play big having realized that Zelensky enjoyed public support.By that time the Ukrainian oligarch had already been accused of embezzling over $5 billion from the nation's largest lender, Privatbank. Later, in March 2021, the Biden administration slapped sanctions on the tycoon and his family. Ironically, instead of shielding his former patron, Zelensky soon distanced from him and reportedly stripped Kolomoisky of Ukrainian citizenship in July 2022 which could facilitate the latter's extradition to the US.Why Didn't Zelensky Become a President of Peace?Despite Zelensky pledging that he would end the war in the east of Ukraine, implement the Minsk Agreements, and restore law and order in the country, he never delivered on his promises.According to the Ukrainian politician, Zelensky became part of a bigger geopolitical game which started almost three decades ago having won the presidential vote. The Western colonial-minded elite has harbored plans to weaken Russia and its former satellites and lay its hands on their vast resources since the collapse of the Soviet Union. After the fall of the USSR, both Russia and Ukraine still stayed strong and intertwined. The only way to weaken them was to pit one brotherly nation against the other, argued Oleynyk.These popular parties did not allow the pro-Western puppet government to sever ties with Russia and join NATO. Eventually, in 2010 Yushchenko lost the elections to Viktor Yanukovich, who commanded support in Eastern and Central Ukraine. At that time, the West understood that it couldn't carry out its project within the framework of democracy, and it arranged a coup d'etat in Kiev in February 2014, continued Oleynyk.After that, the Kiev junta resorted to persecution of dissenting politicians, journalists, and ordinary civilians using paramilitary neo-Nazi groups and ultra-nationalists. The horrific massacre in Odessa became the harbinger of Ukraine's transformation into a quasi-nationalist state operated by the West.As per the former Ukrainian MP, it was done to drive a wedge between Russia and Ukraine and, subsequently, undermine both.Under these conditions, Zelensky had a choice to either try to stop the Western-run war machine or become its cog. He chose the latter, continuing his predecessor's practice of political persecution and terror against his rivals and has spilled much more blood than Poroshenko and his neo-Nazi thugs, Sputnik interlocutors said."He probably had a choice: either to stay true to his promises - which would not be easy and there was a high probability that there could be could be slandered, robbed, and killed – or succumb to the temptation, get guarantees of a certain security, become a billionaire, gain world fame, appearing on all international platforms in the form of a sufferer, have unlimited power in a certain sense on the territory of Ukraine, when people can be killed at the behest of Zelensky. But he chose the second, he did not resist this temptation," noted Kot.On top of that, Western intelligence communities appear to have enough dirt on Zelensky to pull his strings, Oleynyk added. The CIA is well-aware of the Ukrainian president's misdeeds and greed, as Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh remarked in his April 12 Substack piece: "One estimate by analysts from the Central Intelligence Agency put the embezzled funds at $400 million last year, at least."TraitorAs per Kot, Zelensky has turned his dream of becoming a billionaire into reality: "Now Zelensky is trying to stay as long as possible in this post, and then just have time to run away with the money. Nothing else." However, it's unlikely that he would manage to flee and evade punishment, according to Sputnik's interlocutors."He is actually a little guy and not the sharpest tool in the box," Kot said. "He does not have a stable system of knowledge. He is really ignorant, absolutely ignorant. It has no spiritual foundations. He had long said that he was, in fact, an agnostic or an atheist. (…) He has no God in his soul, he has no knowledge. Plus, he is a man of vices. Look, he's a drug addict, sniffing cocaine. He likes women and men at the same time. He has a serious addiction to money and alcohol. There are a lot of vices that he simply let into himself for enjoyment. Naturally, such a person could easily turn into a pig in the blink of an eye. This is, in fact, what happened."*Little Zaches is the main character of the 1819 satirical fairytale fantasy novella "Little Zaches, nicknamed Cinnaber" by E. T. A. Hoffmann. Zaches was gifted by the fairy Rosabelverde with the magical power of attracting people to himself and taking other people's merits which eventually made him selfish and evil.**The Azov Battalion is an extremist organization banned in Russia.

