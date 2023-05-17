https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/does-poland-want-zelensky-to-quit-natos-proxy-war-as-sy-hersh-claims-1110421488.html

Does Poland Want Zelensky to Quit NATO's Proxy War as Sy Hersh Claims?

As per Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is privately beginning to lose the support of his neighbors, with a Poland-led group of European states urging him to find a way to end the Russo-Ukrainian conflict. Has Warsaw really grown weary of the standoff despite its bellicose anti-Russia rhetoric?

Seymour Hersh revealed on May 17 that government officials in Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Estonia, Czechoslovakia, and Latvia have called upon Volodymyr Zelensky to halt hostilities with Russia – even by resigning himself, if necessary – and begin the process of rebuilding Ukraine. Hersh based this information on unnamed American intelligence community operatives.A "knowledgeable American official" told the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist that some in the leadership in Hungary and Poland were "among those working together to get Ukraine involved in serious talks with Moscow."Mateusz Piskorski, a political observer and columnist for the Myśl Polska (Polish Thought) newspaper, does not rule out that Hersh's sources are right.At the same time, Piskorski warned against leaping to conclusions: Poland, as well as the other countries mentioned, with the exception of Hungary, is largely guided by instructions from Washington rather than their national interests, according to him.Poland Doesn't Benefit From NATO Proxy War in UkraineMeanwhile, it has already become clear that Poland is by no means benefitting from the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, even though Warsaw has emerged as one of the most ardent supporters of the Kiev regime since February 2022. After the West derailed the Russo-Ukrainian March 2022 peace talks in Istanbul, the standoff escalated, with NATO member states flooding Ukraine with advanced weapons and ammo.According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 8,240,289 Ukrainian refugees have been recorded across Europe as of May 16, 2023. Of this number, over five million have been under various types of European Temporary Protection programs including 1.6 million Ukrainians who have been registered for national protection schemes in Poland.The cost of housing Ukrainians in Europe is considerable, especially amid swirling inflation and the accompanying economic slowdown. Poles emerged to be one of the most generous givers. However, late last year they started to complain that they don't have the resources to sustain the initial scale of hospitality: the existing capacity of the Polish housing market, education system, and other essential services has not been enough to meet the needs of Ukrainian newcomers.In addition, an influx of cheap agricultural products from Ukraine has dealt a heavy blow to Polish farmers. In April, Warsaw was forced to place a temporary ban on the import of grain, oil seeds and other foods from Ukraine in the wake of growing protests. The restrictions will remain in place until the end of June. It's hardly surprising that the Polish government lent a sympathetic ear to the nation's farmers: in Poland, rural areas account for around 40% of the population, which is one of the highest figures in the European Union.Poland's 2023 General ElectionsTo complicate matters further, Poland is bracing for general elections in the autumn of 2023. As the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is seeking a third term, it must ensure that the problems and concerns of its constituency are addressed.In addition, the growing spending on maintenance, support, and social benefits for the citizens of Ukraine is "not perceived positively" by the majority of Poles as the country is heading to the general elections, according to the observer.If the influx of Ukrainian immigrants coincided with Poland's economic recovery it would have a positive effect on the economy as a whole, explained Piskorski. However, "unfortunately, Poland is experiencing an economic downturn, associated, of course, with sanctions, with the suicidal policy of Europe in recent months."Dissent Growing in WashingtonWhile the US intelligence community is seeing ongoing changes in the perception of the conflict in some European capitals, the White House is continuing to push ahead with its proxy war in Ukraine, as per Hersh. The journalist quoted an unnamed American official as saying that "Europe's problem… is that the White House wants Zelensky to survive while there are others" – in Russia and in some European capitals – "who say Zelensky has got to go, no matter what." According to Hersh, "It’s not clear that this understanding has gotten to the Oval Office."There are various groups in the White House and it's quite probable that some are seeking at least temporary de-escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian standoff, according to Piskorski.Meanwhile, as long as Warsaw acts according to instructions from Washington, Poland remains hostage to US political games.

