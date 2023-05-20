International
Israel, Saudi Arabia to Normalize Relations Eventually - Foreign Minister
Israel, Saudi Arabia to Normalize Relations Eventually - Foreign Minister
The resumption of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia will not hinder the Israeli-Saudi normalization, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has said.
"It's not a matter of if, but of when. We and Saudi Arabia have the same interests," Cohen told The Jerusalem Post, commenting on the words of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly underscored the importance of the normalization of Israeli-Saudi relations. The recent resumption of ties between Riyadh and Tehran is not an obstacle, Cohen added. In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume their diplomatic relations, which were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The agreement on the restoration of the diplomatic ties and the preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a ceremony in April. The deal provides, in particular, for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual visits by top diplomats and security cooperation.
Israel, Saudi Arabia to Normalize Relations Eventually - Foreign Minister

09:56 GMT 20.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The resumption of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia will not hinder the Israeli-Saudi normalization, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has said.
"It's not a matter of if, but of when. We and Saudi Arabia have the same interests," Cohen told The Jerusalem Post, commenting on the words of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly underscored the importance of the normalization of Israeli-Saudi relations.
The recent resumption of ties between Riyadh and Tehran is not an obstacle, Cohen added.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks about Iran at a security briefing for the foreign press at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Lapid called on U.S. President Joe Biden and Western powers to call off an emerging nuclear deal with Iran, saying an agreement would fail to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb and reward it with billions of dollars to fund Israel's enemies. Israel's caretaker prime minister used stark language on Wednesday in his criticism of the expected agreement. (Debbie Hill/Pool via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2023
World
‘Delusional’: Israeli Leaders Hit Out at Each Other After Iran, Saudi Arabia Normalize Ties
12 March, 02:27 GMT
In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume their diplomatic relations, which were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The agreement on the restoration of the diplomatic ties and the preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a ceremony in April. The deal provides, in particular, for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual visits by top diplomats and security cooperation.
