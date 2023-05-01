International
Iran Reopens Diplomatic Missions in Saudi Arabia
Iran Reopens Diplomatic Missions in Saudi Arabia
According to Iranian top diplomat Nasser Kanaani, Islamic Republic re-opened the embassy in Riyadh as well as the consulate general and the Iranian representative office at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah.
"Three diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran — the embassy in Riyadh as well as the consulate general and the Iranian representative office at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah — have resumed operations," Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by local news agency. The reopening followed a China-brokered agreement to restore diplomatic ties reached by the two regional powers in March. Saudi Arabia is likewise expected to reopen its diplomatic outposts in Iran.
09:42 GMT 01.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran reopened three diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia on Monday, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.
"Three diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran — the embassy in Riyadh as well as the consulate general and the Iranian representative office at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah — have resumed operations," Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by local news agency.
The reopening followed a China-brokered agreement to restore diplomatic ties reached by the two regional powers in March. Saudi Arabia is likewise expected to reopen its diplomatic outposts in Iran.
