https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/iran-reopens-diplomatic-missions-in-saudi-arabia-1110006977.html

Iran Reopens Diplomatic Missions in Saudi Arabia

Iran Reopens Diplomatic Missions in Saudi Arabia

According to Iranian top diplomat Nasser Kanaani, Islamic Republic re-opened the embassy in Riyadh as well as the consulate general and the Iranian representative office at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah.

2023-05-01T09:42+0000

2023-05-01T09:42+0000

2023-05-01T09:42+0000

world

middle east

iran

saudi arabia

diplomacy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093828484_0:143:3071:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_7e02fe5e9544a4d3b61a213ae44fceb5.jpg

"Three diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran — the embassy in Riyadh as well as the consulate general and the Iranian representative office at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah — have resumed operations," Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by local news agency. The reopening followed a China-brokered agreement to restore diplomatic ties reached by the two regional powers in March. Saudi Arabia is likewise expected to reopen its diplomatic outposts in Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/iran-launches-exports-to-saudi-arabia-after-renewal-of-diplomatic-ties-1109822242.html

iran

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, iran, saudi arabia, diplomacy, diplomatic missions