Iran Reopens Diplomatic Missions in Saudi Arabia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran reopened three diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia on Monday, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.
"Three diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran — the embassy in Riyadh as well as the consulate general and the Iranian representative office at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah — have resumed operations," Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by local news agency.
The reopening followed a China-brokered agreement
to restore diplomatic ties reached by the two regional powers in March. Saudi Arabia is likewise expected to reopen its diplomatic outposts in Iran.