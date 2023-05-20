https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/magnitude-71-earthquake-occurs-off-new-caledonia-coast---usgs-1110474849.html
Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Occurs off New Caledonia Coast - USGS
Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Occurs off New Caledonia Coast - USGS
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of New Caledonia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports.
2023-05-20T02:40+0000
2023-05-20T02:40+0000
2023-05-20T03:19+0000
world
new caledonia
us geological survey (usgs)
united states geological survey
earthquake
tsunami warning
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106201/08/1062010880_0:140:3000:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_e5ac01813c4ac686cbb190a48b997d02.jpg
The quake occurred at a depth of about 22 miles (36 kilometers) at 01:51 GMT on Saturday, about 261 miles northwest of New Caledonia’s capital of Noumea, USGS said. It had originally registered at a magnitude 7.4 before being downgraded to a 7.1.A single magnitude 6.5 aftershock was recorded nearly 20 minutes after the initial quake.Monitors have warned that tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 300 kilometers of the quake's epicenter but that they were likely to produce waves smaller than 1 foot (0.3 metres).At present, there have been no reports of any damage or casualties.The latest comes after a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake was recorded early Friday along the New Caledonia coastline, with two aftershocks registered at magnitudes 5.9 and 5.4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/magnitude-77-quake-strikes-off-new-caledoniatsunami-threat-declared---usgs-1110453314.html
new caledonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106201/08/1062010880_188:0:2812:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_1ca8f2353ac4fa685d4d02a8c879bcb6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake, new caledonia, us geological survey, tsunami warning
earthquake, new caledonia, us geological survey, tsunami warning
Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Occurs off New Caledonia Coast - USGS
02:40 GMT 20.05.2023 (Updated: 03:19 GMT 20.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 7.1-magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of New Caledonia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports.
The quake occurred at a depth of about 22 miles (36 kilometers) at 01:51 GMT on Saturday, about 261 miles northwest of New Caledonia’s capital of Noumea, USGS said. It had originally registered at a magnitude 7.4 before being downgraded to a 7.1.
A single magnitude 6.5 aftershock was recorded nearly 20 minutes after the initial quake.
Monitors have warned that tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 300 kilometers of the quake's epicenter but that they were likely to produce waves smaller than 1 foot (0.3 metres).
At present, there have been no reports of any damage or casualties.
The latest comes after a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake was recorded early Friday along the New Caledonia coastline, with two aftershocks registered at magnitudes 5.9 and 5.4.