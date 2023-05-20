https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/polish-defense-ministry-says-italian-destroyer-arrives-to-provide-airspace-security-1110483805.html

Polish Defense Ministry Says Italian Destroyer Arrives to Provide Airspace Security

Polish Defense Ministry Says Italian Destroyer Arrives to Provide Airspace Security

An Italian missile destroyer has arrived to the shores of Poland to strengthen the country's air and missile defenses along the coast, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Saturday.

2023-05-20T11:40+0000

2023-05-20T11:40+0000

2023-05-20T11:40+0000

military

poland

italy

defense ministry

missile

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105058/11/1050581180_0:118:4822:2830_1920x0_80_0_0_a4f989623df51286b72ad885bf43f7ae.jpg

"An allied Italian missile destroyer has come to Poland," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. The destroyer is equipped with powerful anti-aircraft and anti-missile weapons that will strengthen the defense of the Polish coastline and Poland's critical infrastructure, the minister added. On April 27, the Polish authorities reported finding the fragments of an unidentified aerial military object about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the city of Bydgoszcz. It later turned out that the incident occurred in December 2022, but the Polish military did not know about it until April. Polish radio station reported that the fragments were parts of an air-to-surface missile, with inscriptions in Russian, which was probably a target launched by the Polish servicemen during military drills, adding later that it was a strategic air cruise missile X-55 produced in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/poland-has-classified-details-on-missile-found-in-april--1110275528.html

poland

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

italian missile destroyer, air and missile defenses, polish defense ministry