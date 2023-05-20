https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/quad-leaders-pledge-to-roll-out-open-radio-network-in-pacific-region-1110491516.html

Quad Leaders Pledge to Roll Out Open Radio Network in Pacific Region

The leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States announced on Saturday that, together with the Pacific archipelago nation of Palau, their countries would roll out an open radio network in the Indo-Pacific region to ensure developing economies’ access to telecoms markets.

"Today, we announce cooperation with Palau to establish a deployment of Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN), the first in the Pacific. The Quad is committed to ensuring regional countries are not left behind as telecommunications markets and network architectures evolve," their joint statement read. The four said they supported access to innovations that would enable greater vendor choice for countries to expand and modernize their telecommunications networks. The Quad’s third in-person summit took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan’s Hiroshima. It brought together Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and US President Joe Biden. Separately, Quad demanded that both Myanmar and North Korea engage in constructive dialogue. They called on Myanmar’s ruling military to free all those deemed arbitrarily detained and allow for a transition to an inclusive democracy, while North Korea was told to cease ballistic missile launches and give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

