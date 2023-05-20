International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/quad-leaders-pledge-to-roll-out-open-radio-network-in-pacific-region-1110491516.html
Quad Leaders Pledge to Roll Out Open Radio Network in Pacific Region
Quad Leaders Pledge to Roll Out Open Radio Network in Pacific Region
The leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States announced on Saturday that, together with the Pacific archipelago nation of Palau, their countries would roll out an open radio network in the Indo-Pacific region to ensure developing economies’ access to telecoms markets.
2023-05-20T18:54+0000
2023-05-20T18:55+0000
military
anthony albanese
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)
australia
india
japan
us
indo-pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105441/80/1054418069_0:398:2998:2084_1920x0_80_0_0_6cf5fc94429e10f97861544f69c1cb0a.jpg
"Today, we announce cooperation with Palau to establish a deployment of Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN), the first in the Pacific. The Quad is committed to ensuring regional countries are not left behind as telecommunications markets and network architectures evolve," their joint statement read. The four said they supported access to innovations that would enable greater vendor choice for countries to expand and modernize their telecommunications networks. The Quad’s third in-person summit took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan’s Hiroshima. It brought together Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and US President Joe Biden. Separately, Quad demanded that both Myanmar and North Korea engage in constructive dialogue. They called on Myanmar’s ruling military to free all those deemed arbitrarily detained and allow for a transition to an inclusive democracy, while North Korea was told to cease ballistic missile launches and give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220524/quad-states-will-allocate-50bln-for-infrastructure-in-indo-pacific-region-japanese-pm-kishida-says-1095736139.html
australia
japan
indo-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105441/80/1054418069_0:117:2998:2366_1920x0_80_0_0_de440c2c31c722188a0564639ba9858f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
quad, australia, india, japan, us, radio network, indo pacific
quad, australia, india, japan, us, radio network, indo pacific

Quad Leaders Pledge to Roll Out Open Radio Network in Pacific Region

18:54 GMT 20.05.2023 (Updated: 18:55 GMT 20.05.2023)
© AP Photo / file / Radio telescope located at the Goldstone Tracking Station in the Mojave Desert, California
Radio telescope located at the Goldstone Tracking Station in the Mojave Desert, California - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2023
© AP Photo / file /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States announced on Saturday that, together with the Pacific archipelago nation of Palau, their countries would roll out an open radio network in the Indo-Pacific region to ensure developing economies’ access to telecoms markets.
"Today, we announce cooperation with Palau to establish a deployment of Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN), the first in the Pacific. The Quad is committed to ensuring regional countries are not left behind as telecommunications markets and network architectures evolve," their joint statement read.
The four said they supported access to innovations that would enable greater vendor choice for countries to expand and modernize their telecommunications networks.
The Quad’s third in-person summit took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan’s Hiroshima. It brought together Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and US President Joe Biden.
US dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2022
Quad States Will Allocate $50Bln for Infrastructure in Indo-Pacific Region, Japanese PM Kishida Says
24 May 2022, 08:29 GMT
Separately, Quad demanded that both Myanmar and North Korea engage in constructive dialogue. They called on Myanmar’s ruling military to free all those deemed arbitrarily detained and allow for a transition to an inclusive democracy, while North Korea was told to cease ballistic missile launches and give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала