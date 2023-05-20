https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/quad-leaders-pledge-to-roll-out-open-radio-network-in-pacific-region-1110491516.html
Quad Leaders Pledge to Roll Out Open Radio Network in Pacific Region
Quad Leaders Pledge to Roll Out Open Radio Network in Pacific Region
The leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States announced on Saturday that, together with the Pacific archipelago nation of Palau, their countries would roll out an open radio network in the Indo-Pacific region to ensure developing economies’ access to telecoms markets.
2023-05-20T18:54+0000
2023-05-20T18:54+0000
2023-05-20T18:55+0000
military
anthony albanese
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)
australia
india
japan
us
indo-pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105441/80/1054418069_0:398:2998:2084_1920x0_80_0_0_6cf5fc94429e10f97861544f69c1cb0a.jpg
"Today, we announce cooperation with Palau to establish a deployment of Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN), the first in the Pacific. The Quad is committed to ensuring regional countries are not left behind as telecommunications markets and network architectures evolve," their joint statement read. The four said they supported access to innovations that would enable greater vendor choice for countries to expand and modernize their telecommunications networks. The Quad’s third in-person summit took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan’s Hiroshima. It brought together Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and US President Joe Biden. Separately, Quad demanded that both Myanmar and North Korea engage in constructive dialogue. They called on Myanmar’s ruling military to free all those deemed arbitrarily detained and allow for a transition to an inclusive democracy, while North Korea was told to cease ballistic missile launches and give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220524/quad-states-will-allocate-50bln-for-infrastructure-in-indo-pacific-region-japanese-pm-kishida-says-1095736139.html
australia
japan
indo-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105441/80/1054418069_0:117:2998:2366_1920x0_80_0_0_de440c2c31c722188a0564639ba9858f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
quad, australia, india, japan, us, radio network, indo pacific
quad, australia, india, japan, us, radio network, indo pacific
Quad Leaders Pledge to Roll Out Open Radio Network in Pacific Region
18:54 GMT 20.05.2023 (Updated: 18:55 GMT 20.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States announced on Saturday that, together with the Pacific archipelago nation of Palau, their countries would roll out an open radio network in the Indo-Pacific region to ensure developing economies’ access to telecoms markets.
"Today, we announce cooperation with Palau to establish a deployment of Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN), the first in the Pacific. The Quad is committed to ensuring regional countries are not left behind as telecommunications markets and network architectures evolve," their joint statement read.
The four said
they supported access to innovations that would enable greater vendor choice for countries to expand and modernize their telecommunications networks.
The Quad’s third in-person summit took place
on Saturday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan’s Hiroshima. It brought together Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and US President Joe Biden.
Separately, Quad demanded that both Myanmar and North Korea engage in constructive dialogue. They called on Myanmar’s ruling military to free all those deemed arbitrarily detained and allow for a transition to an inclusive democracy, while North Korea was told to cease ballistic missile launches and give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons.