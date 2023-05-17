https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/quad-leaders-to-meet-at-g7-after-biden-nixes-summit-to-handle-debt-ceiling-talks-1110426242.html

Quad Leaders to Meet at G7 After Biden Nixes Summit to Handle Debt Ceiling Talks

Quad Leaders to Meet at G7 After Biden Nixes Summit to Handle Debt Ceiling Talks

US President Joe Biden has canceled much of his planned Asia trip over the coming week, including visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia. Sydney was set to host a meeting of the Quad leaders.

2023-05-17T20:42+0000

2023-05-17T20:42+0000

2023-05-17T20:38+0000

world

g7

anthony albanese

narendra modi

joe biden

fumio kishida

quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095733879_0:0:599:336_1920x0_80_0_0_7af34f1beb1462a7998a4401cfdbc48f.jpg

US President Joe Biden has canceled much of his planned Asia trip over the coming week, including visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia. Sydney was set to host a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders, which includes Biden as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and hosting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.Instead, the four will speak at the Group of Seven summit later this week in Hiroshima, Japan, and Biden will return to the United States afterward to focus on high-stakes budget negotiations instead of embarking on the Asia tour.Ross Feingold, a political risk analyst who has over twenty years of experience advising clients on political risk in Taiwan, told Sputnik on Wednesday that the cancellation would be only a minor speed bump in Quad relations, which will remain strong because Washington must retain a significant presence in the Western Pacific.“On 24 June 2022 Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States announced the Establishment of the Partners in the Blue Pacific, and on 12 July 2022 Vice President Kamala Harris announced the US Partnership with the Pacific Islands. This was followed by the first-ever US- Pacific Islands Summit held at the White House from 28-29 September 2022, at which was announced the Roadmap for a 21st-Century US-Pacific Island Partnership, and the First-Ever Pacific Partnership Strategy,” he noted.“Ultimately, US influence in the PIC will depend on aid as well as a presence,” he said. “The reopening of an embassy in the Solomon Islands and a new US embassy in Tonga helps. A US Coast Guard presence is generally welcomed especially to the extent it helps with law enforcement action against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. A presence also includes frequent visits by senior US leaders, which will require President Biden to make up for the canceled visit to Papua New Guinea.”The budget talks for which Biden has returned to Washington are focused on passing legislation to lift the debt ceiling before the federal government defaults on its debt, which the US Treasury has warned could happen in “days or weeks.” The Republican majority in the US House of Representatives has sought to use the threat of default to compel Democrats to agree to steep budget cuts they would otherwise reject, such as cuts to social programs. If they fail and the government defaults, it will destroy the country’s credit rating and plunge it into an economic crisis.Feingold said a default is not expected, but if it were to occur, other US-aligned financial centers are more likely to benefit than Beijing.“While many assume that this might mean an opportunity for China, there is a greater likelihood that other locations in Asia might be able to play a safe-haven role, such as Japan or Singapore.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/natos-liaison-office-in-japan-part-of-plan-to-destabilize-china-and-russia-1110263884.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/us-and-china-had-secret-submarine-showdown-near-hong-kong-around-jan-6-events---report-1110384416.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

quad; biden; g7; hiroshima; papua new guinea