Sudanese Rivals Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire From Saturday - Reports

Sudan’s warning parties have agreed a week-long ceasefire that will allow for humanitarian access to conflict zones starting Saturday. Negotiators of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF struck the deal in the city of Jeddah.

Negotiators of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Force struck the deal in the Saudi city of Jeddah, according to Al Jazeera news network. The agreement can be prolonged. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Sudanese Armed Forces chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan to discuss progress in Jeddah talks. The World Health Organization estimates that some 705 people have been killed and at least 5,287 others injured in fighting since mid-April. Both sides have traded blame for the ensuing humanitarian crisis, with dire shortages of food, water and fuel, and limited power supply.

