US Secret Service Agent Recalled, Placed Under Investigation After Altercation in Bulgaria

A Secret Service officer, while deployed to prepare Bil Clinton's visit to Bulgaria, has been recalled following an off-duty altercation with hotel staff, according to a spokesperson from the agency.

A US Secret Service officer was recently recalled from Bulgaria following an off-duty altercation with hotel staff, a spokesperson from the agency has detailed.The offending incident occurred as preparations were underway for former US President Bill Clinton's visit to Bulgaria for the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI).The Secret Service officer, who was assigned to provide support for protective functions during the overseas trip to Sofia, was withdrawn from the mission along with another employee who witnessed the altercation. Both individuals were removed from the scene before the arrival of the protectee.All employees implicated in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, and their access to Secret Service sites, facilities, and computer systems has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.The Secret Service's Office of Professional Responsibility has initiated an internal investigation to examine the incident further. The agency emphasized its adherence to stringent codes of conduct governing employee behavior, and stated that if the probe reveals any policy violations or misconduct, appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against the individuals involved.

