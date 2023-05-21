International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/biden-unveils-new-military-package-for-ukraine---reports-1110496549.html
Biden Unveils New Military Package for Ukraine - Reports
Biden Unveils New Military Package for Ukraine - Reports
US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes ammunition artillery and armored vehicles, media reported.
2023-05-21T06:32+0000
2023-05-21T06:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us department of defense (dod)
pentagon
russia
ukraine
kiev
volodymyr zelensky
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109759783_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c1a071c8cd151713879e3ce8374f44e.jpg
The report says Biden unveiled the military aid package, comprising "ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles," after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima.Earlier in May, the US Department of Defense announced that the Biden administration will provide $1.2 billion in new military aid for Ukraine to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs.The US has committed over $30 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office, according to a tally on the Pentagon's website, last updated on May 3.Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023.The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/us-should-not-send-more-aid-to-fund-proxy-war-in-ukraine---congressman-gosar--1109801174.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109759783_86:0:2815:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_944269b1ffca5e21a7b5a75a4fd37282.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military package for ukraine, us president joe biden, military aid to ukraine
military package for ukraine, us president joe biden, military aid to ukraine

Biden Unveils New Military Package for Ukraine - Reports

06:32 GMT 21.05.2023
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaУкраинские военнослужащие ведут огонь из гаубицы M777. Архивное фото
Украинские военнослужащие ведут огонь из гаубицы M777. Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2023
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes ammunition artillery and armored vehicles, media reported.
The report says Biden unveiled the military aid package, comprising "ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles," after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima.
Earlier in May, the US Department of Defense announced that the Biden administration will provide $1.2 billion in new military aid for Ukraine to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs.
The US has committed over $30 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office, according to a tally on the Pentagon's website, last updated on May 3.
Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023.
The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
Украинские военнослужащие ведут огонь из гаубицы M777. Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2023
Americas
US Should Not Send More Aid to Fund 'Proxy War' in Ukraine - Congressman Gosar
24 April, 17:09 GMT
Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала