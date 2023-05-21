https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/g7-leaders-zelensky-discuss-ukraine-at-working-session-in-hiroshima-1110493529.html

G7 Leaders, Zelensky Discuss Ukraine at Working Session in Hiroshima

G7 Leaders, Zelensky Discuss Ukraine at Working Session in Hiroshima

Zelensky participated in a G7 working session dedicated to the conflict in Ukraine held on Sunday in Hiroshima. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden are set to meet with Zelensky at the G7 Summit.

2023-05-21T03:38+0000

2023-05-21T03:38+0000

2023-05-21T03:38+0000

world

g-7

ukraine

g7 summit

hiroshima

japan

fumio kishida

world health organization (who)

volodymyr zelensky

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/15/1110493372_0:110:2088:1285_1920x0_80_0_0_a245d3c8295b020d3f9db05fe9b6e1c1.jpg

The Sunday working session was broadcast at the international press center. G7 leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as well as the heads of the European Council and the European Commission, took a joint photo before the start of the event. Zelensky arrived in Hiroshima on Saturday. The South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is set to meet with Zelensky at the G7 Summit, at the request of the Ukrainian side. Zelensky is also expected to meet with US President Joe Biden on Sunday.Later on Sunday, Zelensky is set to participate as a guest in an expanded meeting of G7 leaders and the leaders of invited states, dedicated to issues of peace and stability. The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and focuses on the Ukrainian conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region. The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization (WHO). On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met with Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska in Seoul and promised to actively support Kiev's close coordination with the world community.On Wednesday, South Korea and Ukraine signed a preliminary agreement on providing Kiev with low-interest loans worth $130 million in the future.In 2022, South Korea provided $100 million of financial aid to Ukraine and promised further support in the amount of $130 million, according to South Korea's Ministry of Economy and Finance.

ukraine

hiroshima

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

g7 summit, hiroshima, volodymyr zelensky, joe biden, yoon suk-yeol, fumio kishida