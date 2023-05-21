https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/hungary-demands-explanations-from-ukraine-brussels-over-druzhba-pipeline-1110505150.html

Hungary Demands Explanations From Ukraine, Brussels Over Druzhba Pipeline

Hungary is waiting for explanations from Ukraine and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen concerning reports on a possible stop of oil supplies from Russia to the European Union via the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Last week, media reported that von der Leyen had offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to suspend the Druzhba pipeline, which transits Russian oil to Hungary among other EU countries, as part of the 11th package of sanctions against Moscow. A British business newspaper later reported that the EU was considering expanding Russian oil embargo by cutting transit through Druzhba, adding that the European Commission refused to provide any comments. If someone attempts to make a secure energy supply impossible for a country, it can be considered an infringement on the country's sovereignty, he explained. International treaties guarantee Hungary transit oil supplies from Ukraine, the minister said, going on to accuse Ukraine and Croatia of taking advantage of conflict to raise the transit fee by five to six times.

