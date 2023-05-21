https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/moscow-says-g7-irreversibly-degraded-summits-decisions-politicized-1110505682.html

Moscow Says G7 'Irreversibly Degraded,' Summit's Decisions Politicized

The politicized decisions made at the G7 summit in Japan have shown that the group has "irreversibly degraded," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"Its [the G7 summit's] main result is a series of statements filled with odious anti-Russian and anti-Chinese passages. This was yet another G7 meeting that has resulted in politicized statements aimed at drawing division lines in international relations," the statement read. The G7 used to be a group whose members coordinated their positions on a variety of important international issues, whereas now "it has irreversibly degraded," the ministry said. From May 19-21, the Japanese city of Hiroshima was hosting the G7's annual top-level summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was invited as a guest, which the Russian Foreign Ministry said ultimately turned the event into a "propaganda show."

