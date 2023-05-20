International
Russian FM Lavrov Says G7 Summit's Decisions Aimed at Containing Russia, China
Russian FM Lavrov Says G7 Summit's Decisions Aimed at Containing Russia, China
The decisions made at G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima are aimed at containing China and Russia amid the ongoing confrontation with the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575190_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6c900b35f288671fc5355b28e1b632.jpg
"We have entered a phase of acute confrontation with an aggressive bloc composed of the United States, the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance," Lavrov said at an assembly of Russian think tank Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, adding "Look at the decisions being discussed and taken today in Hiroshima at G7 Summit which are aimed at the dual containment of Russia and the People's Republic of China." Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that with many developing countries being allegedly disappointed with China and Russia, G7 should seize the window of opportunity and strengthen ties with them.
Russian FM Lavrov Says G7 Summit's Decisions Aimed at Containing Russia, China

13:48 GMT 20.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The decisions made at G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima are aimed at containing China and Russia amid the ongoing confrontation with the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
"We have entered a phase of acute confrontation with an aggressive bloc composed of the United States, the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance," Lavrov said at an assembly of Russian think tank Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, adding "Look at the decisions being discussed and taken today in Hiroshima at G7 Summit which are aimed at the dual containment of Russia and the People's Republic of China."
Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that with many developing countries being allegedly disappointed with China and Russia, G7 should seize the window of opportunity and strengthen ties with them.
