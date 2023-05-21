https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/russian-investigative-committee-brings-charges-against-icc-prosecutor-judge-in-absentia-1110502879.html

Russian Investigative Committee Brings Charges Against ICC Prosecutor, Judge in Absentia

The Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday that it filed charges in absentia against a prosecutor and a judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and put them on the wanted list.

"The Russian Investigative Committee has charged a prosecutor and a judge of the International Criminal Court in absentia … The investigation has now collected sufficient evidence to warrant the indictment in absentia of International Criminal Court prosecutor Khan Karim Asad Ahmad and International Criminal Court judge Rosario Salvatore Aitala," the investigative authority said, adding that the accused have been put on the wanted list. The charges against the prosecutor include bringing criminal proceedings against a person known to be innocent, combined with unlawfully charging a person with a particularly serious offense. The judge faces charges of knowingly unlawful remand in custody. Both have been accused of preparing to attack a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection, with the aim of complicating international relations. On February 22, Prosecutor Khan applied to Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC to obtain an arrest warrant for Russian nationals, the investigative authority said. ICC judges Aitala, Tomoko Akane, and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, which Moscow has slammed as unlawful.

