International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/russian-lower-house-council-to-weigh-measures-against-poland-on-monday-1110498362.html
Russian Lower House Council to Weigh Measures Against Poland on Monday
Russian Lower House Council to Weigh Measures Against Poland on Monday
The council of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, will consider taking measures against Poland on Monday, including a possible ban on transit of its trucks through Russia, which could cost Warsaw as much as 8.5 billion euros ($9.19 billion), State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.
2023-05-21T09:25+0000
2023-05-21T09:25+0000
russia
poland
russia
vyacheslav volodin
state duma
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106165654_0:146:3127:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_b22cab66e006532502a82d1a75590e42.jpg
"The right thing to do would be to ban Poland from profiting from Russia today: to stop Polish trucks from passing through our country. Let them reload goods onto Russian trucks. Our citizens will earn from the shipping. Poland's expenses in this case could be around 8.5 billion euros," Volodin said on Telegram. Although Poland owes its statehood to Russia, it has betrayed the historical memory by demolishing World War II monuments to Soviet soldiers and closing Russian schools, the speaker said. The Soviet people spent over $750 billion in today's money for Poland's post-war reconstruction and development, having built over 800 industrial, energy and transport facilities, he added. Poland should therefore return the territories it acquired after WWII and repay the funds spent on it during and after the war to Russia, Volodin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/kremlin-on-warsaws-hostile-actions-poland-been-hating-russians-for-centuries-1110236450.html
poland
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106165654_197:0:2928:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eac7fe99c4a6734f34b5df003ecf4bad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian parliament, trucks through russia, possible ban
russian parliament, trucks through russia, possible ban

Russian Lower House Council to Weigh Measures Against Poland on Monday

09:25 GMT 21.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankA flag flies on a Russian State Duma building in Moscow, Russia.
A flag flies on a Russian State Duma building in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The council of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, will consider taking measures against Poland on Monday, including a possible ban on transit of its trucks through Russia, which could cost Warsaw as much as 8.5 billion euros ($9.19 billion), State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.
"The right thing to do would be to ban Poland from profiting from Russia today: to stop Polish trucks from passing through our country. Let them reload goods onto Russian trucks. Our citizens will earn from the shipping. Poland's expenses in this case could be around 8.5 billion euros," Volodin said on Telegram.
Although Poland owes its statehood to Russia, it has betrayed the historical memory by demolishing World War II monuments to Soviet soldiers and closing Russian schools, the speaker said. The Soviet people spent over $750 billion in today's money for Poland's post-war reconstruction and development, having built over 800 industrial, energy and transport facilities, he added.
Polish honour guard march during the opening ceremony of the the Anaconda-16 military exercise in Rembertow, June 6, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2023
World
Kremlin on Warsaw's Hostility: Poland Harboring Centuries of Hatred for Russians
10 May, 11:02 GMT
Poland should therefore return the territories it acquired after WWII and repay the funds spent on it during and after the war to Russia, Volodin said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала