Turkish Interior Minister Accuses Sweden of Electoral Meddling
Turkish Interior Minister Accuses Sweden of Electoral Meddling
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has accused Sweden of meddling in his country’s elections as the vote for a new president heads into a runoff next Sunday.
Soylu, a member of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP party, accused election monitors from Sweden’s Oy ve Otesi (Vote and Beyond) of putting pressure on voters at polling places. Soylu is known for his harsh criticism of the West. He accused the United States on Wednesday of trying to influence the election, which will see Erdogan and his opposition challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, face off in the second round on May 28.
Turkish Interior Minister Accuses Sweden of Electoral Meddling

18:35 GMT 21.05.2023
A voter drops the ballots into the ballot box at the polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections
A voter drops the ballots into the ballot box at the polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
