Erdogan to Prioritize TV Appearances in Preparation for Presidential Runoff - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will focus on visiting earthquake-hit regions and doze his appearance on TV programs.

The Turkish leader has already instructed all the bodies of the ruling Justice and Development Party, also known as the AK Party, to be on the ground during this process and "not to relax," Turkish newspaper reported. Erdogan's main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, also plans to visit the quake-hit zones and participate in various TV programs ahead of the second round of the election, but this time, his speeches will primarily focus on a stronger social program and the fight against terrorism, the report said. Turkiye's opposition believes it has failed to adequately counter "the government propaganda" that depicts it "staying side by side" with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkiye and is labeled as terrorist by Ankara, the newspaper reported. The opposition plans to pay special attention to deflecting such accusations in preparation for the run-off. "Both our chairman [Kilicdaroglu] and we will give a strong signal that we are against all forms of terrorism," a source in the Republican People's Party, Turkiye's main opposition party, was quoted by news outlet as saying. After counting 100% of ballots, the Turkish Supreme Election Council announced on Monday that the second round of the presidential vote would take place on May 28, as none of the candidates had reached the 50% threshold. The first round saw Erdogan winning 49.51% of votes and Kilicdaroglu receiving 44.88%.

