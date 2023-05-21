International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UK Military Attributes Success of Russian Strikes Deep Into Ukraine to Improved Use of Spy Drones
UK Military Attributes Success of Russian Strikes Deep Into Ukraine to Improved Use of Spy Drones
The Russian military has dramatically ramped up its air and missile strikes at targets deep behind the front lines in Ukraine in recent weeks, targeting... 21.05.2023, Sputnik International
Britain's defense ministry has attributed the success of “frequent [Russian] long-range missile strikes deep into Ukraine” through the month of May to the improved integration of “unarmed, surveillance unscrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) into operations” by the Russian military.“Russia has highly likely adopted this tactic as an attempt to obtain more timely battle damage assessment and improve its targeting cycle,” the military said, noting that Russian forces’ previous, “slow and inefficient targeting process” had proven a “major weakness” in its operations in Ukraine.Supercam Unmanned Systems Group is a major Russian UAV producer making drones for both the military and civilian markets. The small, propeller-powered drones have a flight range between 50 to 450 km, radio link range up to 110 km, wingspans ranging from 1 to 4.5 meters, and an endurance time of up to 7 hours.
UK Military Attributes Success of Russian Strikes Deep Into Ukraine to Improved Use of Spy Drones

18:58 GMT 21.05.2023
The Russian military has dramatically ramped up its air and missile strikes at targets deep behind the front lines in Ukraine in recent weeks, targeting troops, armor, ammunition dumps and air defenses using drones and missiles, including the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal.
Britain's defense ministry has attributed the success of “frequent [Russian] long-range missile strikes deep into Ukraine” through the month of May to the improved integration of “unarmed, surveillance unscrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) into operations” by the Russian military.

“These have included Russian-produced Supercam UAVs which are relatively cheap and have sufficient range to fly over the cruise missiles’ targets,” the MoD said in a defense intelligence update Sunday.

“Russia has highly likely adopted this tactic as an attempt to obtain more timely battle damage assessment and improve its targeting cycle,” the military said, noting that Russian forces’ previous, “slow and inefficient targeting process” had proven a “major weakness” in its operations in Ukraine.
Supercam Unmanned Systems Group is a major Russian UAV producer making drones for both the military and civilian markets. The small, propeller-powered drones have a flight range between 50 to 450 km, radio link range up to 110 km, wingspans ranging from 1 to 4.5 meters, and an endurance time of up to 7 hours.
