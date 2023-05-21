International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/watch-russias-tulpan-self-propelled-mortar-wreak-havoc-on-ukrainian-troops--1110497892.html
Watch Russia's Tulpan Self-Propelled Mortar Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops
Watch Russia's Tulpan Self-Propelled Mortar Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the 240-mm Tyulpan self-propelled mortars of the Southern Military District disrupting an attempt by Ukrainian nationalists to rotate units in one of the tactical areas of a special military operation.
2023-05-21T10:40+0000
2023-05-21T10:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
southern military district
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106285775_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_20a96eaf41c5f136db5229374c8f47cd.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Southern Military District's 240-mm Tyulpan self-propelled mortars, disrupting an attempt by Ukrainian nationalists to rotate troops in one of the tactical areas of the special military operation.After advancing to unprepared firing positions, the mortar struck the front line of the Ukrainian forces defense and halted a possible counterattack.The target was pinpointed at a distance of over 15 km according to the coordinates of the drone operators. The enemy's reserves and armored vehicles were destroyed with accurate cursory fire, and the adversary suffered significant casualties, according to the defense ministry.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian 2S4 Tyulpan heavy mortar system disrupts rotation of Ukrainian troops
Russian 2S4 Tyulpan heavy mortar system disrupts rotation of Ukrainian troops
2023-05-21T10:40+0000
true
PT1M09S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106285775_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c69130dbdd177039866d4432236581c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, ukrainian nationalists, special military operation
russian defense ministry, ukrainian nationalists, special military operation

Watch Russia's Tulpan Self-Propelled Mortar Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops

10:40 GMT 21.05.2023
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov / Go to the mediabank2S4 Tyulpan demonstrated at an ARMY military expo outside Moscow. File photo.
2S4 Tyulpan demonstrated at an ARMY military expo outside Moscow. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2023
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The 2S4 Tyulpan is a self-propelled heavy mortar system that is designed to provide long-range indirect fire support to ground troops, and is capable of unleashing a variety of ammunition types.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Southern Military District's 240-mm Tyulpan self-propelled mortars, disrupting an attempt by Ukrainian nationalists to rotate troops in one of the tactical areas of the special military operation.
After advancing to unprepared firing positions, the mortar struck the front line of the Ukrainian forces defense and halted a possible counterattack.
© Sputnik
The target was pinpointed at a distance of over 15 km according to the coordinates of the drone operators. The enemy's reserves and armored vehicles were destroyed with accurate cursory fire, and the adversary suffered significant casualties, according to the defense ministry.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала