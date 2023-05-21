https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/watch-russias-tulpan-self-propelled-mortar-wreak-havoc-on-ukrainian-troops--1110497892.html

Watch Russia's Tulpan Self-Propelled Mortar Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the 240-mm Tyulpan self-propelled mortars of the Southern Military District disrupting an attempt by Ukrainian nationalists to rotate units in one of the tactical areas of a special military operation.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Southern Military District's 240-mm Tyulpan self-propelled mortars, disrupting an attempt by Ukrainian nationalists to rotate troops in one of the tactical areas of the special military operation.After advancing to unprepared firing positions, the mortar struck the front line of the Ukrainian forces defense and halted a possible counterattack.The target was pinpointed at a distance of over 15 km according to the coordinates of the drone operators. The enemy's reserves and armored vehicles were destroyed with accurate cursory fire, and the adversary suffered significant casualties, according to the defense ministry.

