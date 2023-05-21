https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/watch-russias-tulpan-self-propelled-mortar-wreak-havoc-on-ukrainian-troops--1110497892.html
Watch Russia's Tulpan Self-Propelled Mortar Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops
Watch Russia's Tulpan Self-Propelled Mortar Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the 240-mm Tyulpan self-propelled mortars of the Southern Military District disrupting an attempt by Ukrainian nationalists to rotate units in one of the tactical areas of a special military operation.
2023-05-21T10:40+0000
2023-05-21T10:40+0000
2023-05-21T10:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
southern military district
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106285775_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_20a96eaf41c5f136db5229374c8f47cd.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Southern Military District's 240-mm Tyulpan self-propelled mortars, disrupting an attempt by Ukrainian nationalists to rotate troops in one of the tactical areas of the special military operation.After advancing to unprepared firing positions, the mortar struck the front line of the Ukrainian forces defense and halted a possible counterattack.The target was pinpointed at a distance of over 15 km according to the coordinates of the drone operators. The enemy's reserves and armored vehicles were destroyed with accurate cursory fire, and the adversary suffered significant casualties, according to the defense ministry.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106285775_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c69130dbdd177039866d4432236581c7.jpg
Russian 2S4 Tyulpan heavy mortar system disrupts rotation of Ukrainian troops
Russian 2S4 Tyulpan heavy mortar system disrupts rotation of Ukrainian troops
2023-05-21T10:40+0000
true
PT1M09S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, ukrainian nationalists, special military operation
russian defense ministry, ukrainian nationalists, special military operation
Watch Russia's Tulpan Self-Propelled Mortar Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Troops
The 2S4 Tyulpan is a self-propelled heavy mortar system that is designed to provide long-range indirect fire support to ground troops, and is capable of unleashing a variety of ammunition types.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Southern Military District's 240-mm Tyulpan self-propelled mortars, disrupting an attempt by Ukrainian nationalists to rotate troops
in one of the tactical areas of the special military operation.
After advancing to unprepared firing positions, the mortar struck the front line of the Ukrainian forces defense and halted a possible counterattack.
The target was pinpointed at a distance of over 15 km according to the coordinates of the drone operators. The enemy's reserves and armored vehicles were destroyed with accurate cursory fire, and the adversary suffered significant casualties, according to the defense ministry.