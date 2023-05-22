https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/british-pm-sunak-opposes-ceasefire-in-ukraine-over-fears-of-conflict-freeze-1110523971.html

British PM Sunak Opposes Ceasefire in Ukraine Over Fears of Conflict Freeze

British PM Sunak Opposes Ceasefire in Ukraine Over Fears of Conflict Freeze

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that any peace initiative that might lead to a freezing of the Ukrainian conflict and not to its final settlement is completely inappropriate for Kiev.

2023-05-22T18:50+0000

2023-05-22T18:50+0000

2023-05-22T18:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

uk

rishi sunak

jeremy corbyn

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/01/1107900949_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_411e50009c6d81db85a34cc8034c2068.jpg

Sunak was responding to former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who asked the prime minister to comment on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' calls for ceasefire negotiations, which were supported by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Pope Francis, and on Brazilian President Lula da Silva's statement that peace talks were necessary.On Tuesday, Ramaphosa said that he spoke with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, on behalf of the African countries and introduced them to a peace initiative by Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa.Ramaphosa said that Putin and Zelensky both agreed to receive a mission of leaders of African nations with their peace initiative in Moscow and Kiev. Guterres and the African Union were informed of the initiative, he added.Such a warmongering stance is not odd for London, as Sunak's predecessor Boris Johnson was one of the main supporters of Zelensky in Europe. Reports suggest that he urged the Ukrainian president to stop the peace talks with Russia during his surprise visit to Kiev last year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/ukraines-former-pm-reveals-how-zelensky-transformed-from-stage-actor-to-american-puppet-1110487778.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sunak against ceasefire in ukraine, russia-ukraine conflict, war in ukraine