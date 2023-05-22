International
China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Statements Made at G7 Summit
China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Statements Made at G7 Summit
China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has summoned Japan’s Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi to express protest over the "smearing" of China at the G7 summit in Hiroshima.
On Saturday, G7 leaders issued a final communique at a summit in Hiroshima, which mentioned China, among other matters. In particular, they expressed their concerns about Taiwan, the South China Sea, China's "non-market policies and practices" and the human rights situation. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Sun Weidong summoned Japan’s ambassador Hideo Tarumi on Sunday, to express "solemn" protest over the communique issued by Japan and other G7 countries that "smears" and attacks Beijing, interferes in China’s internal affairs and harms China’s sovereignty, security and development interests. On Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry voiced strong protest over the statements related to Beijing made by G7 leaders at the summit in Japan. Beijing also pointed to the mismatch between the G7's statements on peace and stability and its actions, which it said were damaging regional stability and suppressing the development of other countries.
China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Statements Made at G7 Summit

04:45 GMT 22.05.2023
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has summoned Japan's Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi to express protest over the "smearing" of China at the G7 summit in Hiroshima.
On Saturday, G7 leaders issued a final communique at a summit in Hiroshima, which mentioned China, among other matters. In particular, they expressed their concerns about Taiwan, the South China Sea, China's "non-market policies and practices" and the human rights situation.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Sun Weidong summoned Japan’s ambassador Hideo Tarumi on Sunday, to express "solemn" protest over the communique issued by Japan and other G7 countries that "smears" and attacks Beijing, interferes in China’s internal affairs and harms China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.
On Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry voiced strong protest over the statements related to Beijing made by G7 leaders at the summit in Japan. Beijing also pointed to the mismatch between the G7's statements on peace and stability and its actions, which it said were damaging regional stability and suppressing the development of other countries.
