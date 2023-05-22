https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/china-summons-japanese-ambassador-over-statements-made-at-g7-summit-1110509482.html

China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Statements Made at G7 Summit

China Summons Japanese Ambassador Over Statements Made at G7 Summit

China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has summoned Japan’s Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi to express protest over the "smearing" of China at the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

2023-05-22T04:45+0000

2023-05-22T04:45+0000

2023-05-22T04:45+0000

world

g7

china

japan

beijing

chinese foreign ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0b/1110255131_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6f58a11e0d32f65681aeec399ae3f7e2.jpg

On Saturday, G7 leaders issued a final communique at a summit in Hiroshima, which mentioned China, among other matters. In particular, they expressed their concerns about Taiwan, the South China Sea, China's "non-market policies and practices" and the human rights situation. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Sun Weidong summoned Japan’s ambassador Hideo Tarumi on Sunday, to express "solemn" protest over the communique issued by Japan and other G7 countries that "smears" and attacks Beijing, interferes in China’s internal affairs and harms China’s sovereignty, security and development interests. On Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry voiced strong protest over the statements related to Beijing made by G7 leaders at the summit in Japan. Beijing also pointed to the mismatch between the G7's statements on peace and stability and its actions, which it said were damaging regional stability and suppressing the development of other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/russian-fm-lavrov-says-g7-summits-decisions-aimed-at-containing-russia-china-1110486721.html

china

japan

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china’s vice foreign minister, japanese ambassador, g7 summit