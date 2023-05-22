International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
IAEA Head Says Situation With Nuclear Safety at ZNPP Extremely Unstable
IAEA Head Says Situation With Nuclear Safety at ZNPP Extremely Unstable
The situation with nuclear safety at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is 'extremely vulnerable," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday, calling on parties to agree on the plant's protection.
"Ukraine’s #ZNPP this morning lost all external electricity for 7th time during conflict, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators for power; nuclear safety situation at the plant extremely vulnerable. We must agree to protect plant now; this situation cannot continue," Grossi tweeted.Earlier in the day, the power plant said that it had switched to operation on diesel generators due to the shutdown of the last high-voltage line. The cause of the shutdown of the high-voltage line is under investigation. The radiation levels remain within the normal range. Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.
nuclear safety at the zaporozhye nuclear power plant, international atomic energy agency
07:48 GMT 22.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation with nuclear safety at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is 'extremely vulnerable," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday, calling on parties to agree on the plant's protection.
"Ukraine’s #ZNPP this morning lost all external electricity for 7th time during conflict, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators for power; nuclear safety situation at the plant extremely vulnerable. We must agree to protect plant now; this situation cannot continue," Grossi tweeted.
Earlier in the day, the power plant said that it had switched to operation on diesel generators due to the shutdown of the last high-voltage line. The cause of the shutdown of the high-voltage line is under investigation. The radiation levels remain within the normal range.
Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.
Заголовок открываемого материала