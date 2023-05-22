https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/iaea-head-says-situation-with-nuclear-safety-at-znpp-extremely-unstable-1110512608.html
IAEA Head Says Situation With Nuclear Safety at ZNPP Extremely Unstable
IAEA Head Says Situation With Nuclear Safety at ZNPP Extremely Unstable
The situation with nuclear safety at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is 'extremely vulnerable," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday, calling on parties to agree on the plant's protection.
2023-05-22T07:48+0000
2023-05-22T07:48+0000
2023-05-22T07:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
zaporozhye npp
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1a/1109855031_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f0b406a53a53ec671933b069b1dd7aee.jpg
"Ukraine’s #ZNPP this morning lost all external electricity for 7th time during conflict, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators for power; nuclear safety situation at the plant extremely vulnerable. We must agree to protect plant now; this situation cannot continue," Grossi tweeted.Earlier in the day, the power plant said that it had switched to operation on diesel generators due to the shutdown of the last high-voltage line. The cause of the shutdown of the high-voltage line is under investigation. The radiation levels remain within the normal range. Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1a/1109855031_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_635d085f251ee6436a88e1a9aacef8d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nuclear safety at the zaporozhye nuclear power plant, international atomic energy agency
nuclear safety at the zaporozhye nuclear power plant, international atomic energy agency
IAEA Head Says Situation With Nuclear Safety at ZNPP Extremely Unstable
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation with nuclear safety at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is 'extremely vulnerable," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday, calling on parties to agree on the plant's protection.
"Ukraine’s #ZNPP this morning lost all external electricity for 7th time during conflict, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators for power; nuclear safety situation at the plant extremely vulnerable. We must agree to protect plant now; this situation cannot continue," Grossi tweeted.
Earlier in the day, the power plant said that it had switched to operation on diesel generators due to the shutdown of the last high-voltage line. The cause of the shutdown of the high-voltage line is under investigation. The radiation levels remain within the normal range.
Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye NPP
is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.