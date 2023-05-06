https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/zaporozhye-npp-head-says-staff-ensuring-nuclear-safety-no-need-to-evacuate-employees-1110141777.html
Zaporozhye NPP Head Says Staff Ensuring Nuclear Safety, No Need to Evacuate Employees
The staff of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) is doing everything necessary to ensure nuclear safety, with the operation of all blocks suspended, and there is no need to evacuate employees now, Yuri Chernichuk, the plant's chief, said on Saturday.
"The staff of the Zaporozhye NPP is doing everything necessary to ensure nuclear safety. There are no reasons for concern. All blocks are shut down. The equipment is maintained in accordance with all necessary regulations under strict control of radiation safety standards," Chernichuk said on Telegram. Moreover, there is currently no need to evacuate the NPP staff and Enerhodar residents, the plant's head added.Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.
