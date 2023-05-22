https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/mystery-disappearance-of-30-ton-shipment-of-explosive-chemicals-in-california-probed--1110515198.html

Mystery Disappearance of 30-Ton Shipment of Explosive Chemicals in California Probed

Mystery Disappearance of 30-Ton Shipment of Explosive Chemicals in California Probed

Officials are investigating the disappearance of a 30-ton shipment of explosive chemicals

2023-05-22T13:25+0000

2023-05-22T13:25+0000

2023-05-22T13:25+0000

americas

us

fertilizer

chemicals

explosives

california

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/16/1110515289_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_06998689190b9ea392813f28c9aadcde.jpg

An ongoing investigation in the US is trying to find out how a large shipment of chemicals disappeared from a sealed rail car. About 60,000 pounds (approximately 27,215kg) of the chemical ammonium nitrate, which can be used both as a fertilizer and in explosives, had been manufactured by Dyno Nobel, a global leader in the commercial explosives industry. The shipment was loaded into a Union Pacific rail car, with the train leaving Cheyenne, Wyoming on April 12. The seals "were still intact" when it arrived two weeks later in Saltdale, California. Accordingly, a report was filed on May 10 at the National Response Center (NRC) for railroad incidents.Separate probes are underway by Federal Railroad Administration, the California Public Utilities Commission, Union Pacific, and chemical company Dyno Nobel, while the railcar is to be scrutinized after its been transported back to Wyoming.Dyno Nobel's investigation into the disappearance is still in the "early stages," a spokesperson for rail carrier Union Pacific told the media. In an effort to allay environmental concerns, it was added that if the culprit was, indeed, a leak, these chemicals were intended for use in soil, and, accordingly, could be absorbed without detriment. It should be noted that the train involved - Union Pacific - is from the same company that saw a dozen or more freight cars laden with coal go off the rails in a derailment near Gothenburg, Nebraska, in February.That incident had been at least the third major train derailment in the US Midwest in a matter of weeks. It had followed a disastrous derailment in East Palestine, Ohio in early February, which contaminated the small community's air and water with potentially cancer-causing chemicals. Despite the company saying that it did not suspect foul play, fears have been triggered due to the potential use of these "missing" chemicals in explosives. Ammonium nitrate was used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. At the time, the blast at the Murrah Federal Building killed 168 people, leaving approximately 850 injured.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230221/union-pacific-train-carrying-coal-derails-in-nebraska-hazmat-teams-deployed-1107677403.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20150419/1021100656.html

americas

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

shipment of explosive chemicals, 30-ton shipment, mystery disappearance, chemical ammonium nitrate, as a fertilizer, in explosives, train derailment, disastrous derailment in east palestine, ohio, 1995 oklahoma city bombing