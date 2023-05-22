https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/russian-ambassador-warns-against-strikes-on-crimea-raises-f-16-issue-1110508782.html

Russian Ambassador Warns Against Strikes on Crimea, Raises F-16 Issue

Russian Ambassador Warns Against Strikes on Crimea, Raises F-16 Issue

Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov warned that the US must understand that Ukrainian strikes on Crimea would be viewed as an attack on any other region of Russia, while questioning the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Kiev.

2023-05-22T02:50+0000

2023-05-22T02:50+0000

2023-05-22T02:50+0000

military

russia

anatoly antonov

us

ukraine

us-ukraine relations

f-16

kiev

kiev

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110456552_132:0:1869:977_1920x0_80_0_0_baddefe375461e4835f816ccca217a9d.jpg

US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 summit in Japan that the US, along with its partners, was going to launch a training program for Ukraine’s military pilots on the fourth generation fighter aircraft including F-16s. "I would like to warn representatives of the administration against frivolous judgments on Crimea, especially in terms of ‘blessing’ the Kiev regime for air attacks on the peninsula. I’d like to remind you that strikes on this territory are considered by us as an attack on any other subject of the Russian Federation. It is important that the United States be fully aware of the Russian response," Antonov said. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Saturday that the time was yet not right for Ukraine to have F-16s, adding that the United States and its allies were going to decide which countries would supply these aircraft to Kiev and in what number. Antonov said that "every specialist knows that in Ukraine there is no infrastructure for the operation of the F-16, nor is there the required number of pilots and maintenance personnel. What will happen if American fighters take off from NATO airfields, controlled by foreign ‘volunteers’?"

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian ambassador anatoly antonov, us, russia, f-16 fighter jets, kiev, crimea, ukraine, nato