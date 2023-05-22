International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/swing-state-voters-would-rather-not-see-biden--trump-in-2024-election---reports-1110521736.html
Swing State Voters Would Rather Not See Biden & Trump in 2024 Election - Reports
Swing State Voters Would Rather Not See Biden & Trump in 2024 Election - Reports
Focus groups involving voters from so-called "swing" US states found that every single one of them would rather not see President Joe Biden or former-President Donald Trump run for re-election
2023-05-22T15:59+0000
2023-05-22T15:59+0000
americas
us
donald trump
joe biden
polls
polls
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095294564_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_51ce6b199dbafcd0fbe1325881219057.jpg
Many among the focus group members offered dire assessments of Biden's cognitive and physical abilities, with some pointing out to his advanced age and others noting his possible dementia, the report said.Nevertheless, the focus groups found that some of the participants at least opted to reject both candidates, according to the report.Nine out of fifteen respondents said they would rather vote for Biden, whereas three said they would cast their ballots in favor of Trump; the remaining respondents said they would either abstain from voting or find a third-party candidate, the report said. The focus groups appear to demonstrate that although voters have apparent concerns over Biden’s health and age on his ability to lead the nation, they would prefer having him as president than giving Trump the opportunity to lead the country again, the report added. The focus groups included eight Independent, four Democrat and three Republican ones, including from the US states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin, according to the report.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/from-ukraine-to-us-debt-ceiling-what-did-trump-say-during-heated-town-hall-1110251326.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095294564_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80d86e6fc8f0b66f39e599b7b440bf66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biedn, trump, biden-trump rematch, who would win 2024 elections, who runs in 2024 elections, biden-trump reelection
biedn, trump, biden-trump rematch, who would win 2024 elections, who runs in 2024 elections, biden-trump reelection

Swing State Voters Would Rather Not See Biden & Trump in 2024 Election - Reports

15:59 GMT 22.05.2023
© AP Photo / Julio CortezIn this Oct. 22, 2020, file photo first lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump, center, remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, walk away at the conclusion of the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
In this Oct. 22, 2020, file photo first lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump, center, remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, walk away at the conclusion of the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2023
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Focus groups involving voters from so-called "swing" US states found that every single one of them would rather not see President Joe Biden or former-President Donald Trump run for re-election, American media reported on Monday.
Many among the focus group members offered dire assessments of Biden's cognitive and physical abilities, with some pointing out to his advanced age and others noting his possible dementia, the report said.
Nevertheless, the focus groups found that some of the participants at least opted to reject both candidates, according to the report.
Nine out of fifteen respondents said they would rather vote for Biden, whereas three said they would cast their ballots in favor of Trump; the remaining respondents said they would either abstain from voting or find a third-party candidate, the report said.
The focus groups appear to demonstrate that although voters have apparent concerns over Biden’s health and age on his ability to lead the nation, they would prefer having him as president than giving Trump the opportunity to lead the country again, the report added.
Republican candidate President Donald Trump participates during the second and final presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2023
Sputnik Explains
From Ukraine to US Debt Ceiling: What Did Trump Say During Heated Town Hall?
11 May, 03:46 GMT
The focus groups included eight Independent, four Democrat and three Republican ones, including from the US states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin, according to the report.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала