Focus groups involving voters from so-called "swing" US states found that every single one of them would rather not see President Joe Biden or former-President Donald Trump run for re-election
Swing State Voters Would Rather Not See Biden & Trump in 2024 Election - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Focus groups involving voters from so-called "swing" US states found that every single one of them would rather not see President Joe Biden or former-President Donald Trump run for re-election, American media reported on Monday.
Many among the focus group members offered dire assessments of Biden's cognitive and physical abilities
, with some pointing out to his advanced age and others noting his possible dementia, the report said.
Nevertheless, the focus groups found that some of the participants at least opted to reject both candidates, according to the report.
Nine out of fifteen respondents said they would rather vote for Biden
, whereas three said they would cast their ballots in favor of Trump; the remaining respondents said they would either abstain from voting or find a third-party candidate, the report said.
The focus groups appear to demonstrate that although voters have apparent concerns over Biden’s health and age on his ability to lead the nation, they would prefer having him as president than giving Trump the opportunity to lead the country again, the report added.
The focus groups included eight Independent, four Democrat and three Republican ones, including from the US states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin, according to the report.