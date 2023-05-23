https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/artemosk-liberated-us-debt-collapse-imminent-mexican-president-demands-end-to-us-meddling-1110527228.html

Artemosk Liberated; US Debt Collapse Imminent?; Mexican President Demands End to US Meddling

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) has been liberated from Ukrainian troops. Also, the US wants to give F16 fighter planes to Ukraine and the last nuclear arms treaty between the US and Russia may soon be abandoned.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the G7 meeting and US foreign policy. Russia has referred to the G7 meeting as an incubator for anti-Chinese and anti-Russian hate. Also, The US empire of debt may be on the verge of collapse.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. China warns the US as Tony Blinken plans a trip to Papua New Guinea. Also, Taiwan's citizens are starting to realize that they are being set up as Ukraine in the Pacific.John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss spy wars. Jack Teixeira was being surveilled six months before the Pentagon papers leak. Also, John Durham ignored the five eyes link to the RussiaGate operation.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Syrian President Assad in Saudi Arabia reflects a new reality in the Middle East. Also, Israel faces another round of protests against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plans.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the Global South. The president of Mexico is demanding that the US stop funding opposition groups and working on clandestine regime change operations. Also, Africa is becoming a major player in international politics.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. President Biden is set to continue meetings with GOP leaders in an attempt to settle the debt ceiling dispute.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss the SCOTUS. The SCOTUS is set to slash regulations on a variety of issues.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

